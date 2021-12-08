5 Nigerian clubs with the most NPFL titles

A select few, however, have managed to lift the prestigious title on numerous occasions. Here are the five clubs with the most league titles in Nigeria.

1. Enyimba - 8 titles

The Aba-based football club was founded in 1976 and is arguably the most popular club in Nigeria. Nicknamed the People’s Elephant, the Abia State-owned club has produced many great players for the Super Eagles. Notable names include Vincent Enyeama, Kalu Uche, Obinna Nwaneri, and Dele Aiyenugba.

In 2001, they won their first league title, and since then, they are the club with the highest NPFL titles, lifting it a record eight times. They were league champions in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007 2010, 2015, and 2019.

2. Rangers International - 7 titles

Popularly known as Enugu Rangers, the club is one of the oldest clubs of the NPFL and was founded in 1970. Rangers are the second most successful club in the NPFL, as they have won seven titles. They are nicknamed the Flying Antelopes and are also the only team that has never been relegated in NPFL history.

The Enugu-based club won their first title in 1974, beating Mighty Jets to the title. Since then, they have won it in 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1984, and finally 2016.

3. Shooting Stars - 5 titles

Shooting Stars dominated the league in the 70s and 80s. They managed to win the league title five times. The club was founded in 1950 and is one of the oldest clubs in the history of the Nigerian football league. The Ibadan-based football club has also produced many Nigerian football legends such as Mutiu Adepoju, Segun Odegbami, and the all-time Super Eagles' top scorer Rashidi Yekinni.

4. Heartland FC - 5 titles

Like many Nigerian football clubs, Heartland FC has undergone many name changes in the past. When the club was founded in 1976, it was known as Spartans FC but was later changed to Iwuanyanwu Nationale from 1985 to 2006. However, the club is now known as Heartland FC and has won five league titles. The Owerri-based club won the championship title in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, and 1993.

5. Kano Pillars - 4 titles

Kano Pillars was founded in 1990 after a merger from WRECA FC, Kano Golden Stars, and Bank of the North FC. Pillars are known for their passionate fans and a once-formidable unbeaten home run. They won the league four times in 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

