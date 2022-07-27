5 new signings you should have in your FPL squad

Dean Henderson – 4.5m

The last time Henderson went on loan, he recorded 13 clean sheets; just three clean sheets behind Ederson, who won the golden glove and accumulated a total of 160 points, which is outstanding given his price. His loan transfer to Nottingham Forest also ensures adequate playing time. Given his remarkable performance with Sheffield United and his desire to wear the Manchester United number one shirt, expect him to replicate his 19/20 form.

Ivan Perisic- 5.5m

The new Tottenham man is listed as a defender in FPL 2022- 2023. Still, judging by Conte’s five-back system and the wing-backs pushing high up, Perisic could take up the space of a midfielder while being listed as a defender, which means more attacking output, which translates to more points from him in FPL.

Gabriel Jesus – 8.0m

After spending five years and a half with Manchester City, he scored 95 goals and 65 assists but couldn’t gain a permanent spot in Pep’s starting 11. Jesus secured a move to Arsenal, where he is expected to lead the line and hit the ground running as soon as the new season begins.

Darwin Nunez – 9.0m

Liverpool’s new £85 million striker scored 26 goals in 28 appearances for Benfica last season. Nunez is expected to support Salah in goal scoring and try to fill the void created by Mane and Origi. With Thiago, Luis Diaz, and Jota providing assists for Nunez, the Uruguayan striker will likely maintain his excellent form in front of goal this season.

Erling Halaand – 11.5m

Pep’s new man Halaand needs no introduction; everyone in the football world knows who he is. Halaand is a goal-scoring machine, scoring 85 goals in 88 games for Dortmund. With De Bruyne playing behind him with Foden, Mahrez, Cancelo, and Grealish assisting him, he is expected to score plenty of goals this new season. Erling Haaland may be inexperienced in the Premier League. Still, looking at his numbers and playing for England’s most attacking team, he is set for the Premier League golden boot and a successful FPL season.

