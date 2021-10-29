5 Coaches who deserve to manage the National Team

5. Abdullahi Biffo

Biffo worked at a variety of clubs like SEC FC, Giwa FC, Abia Warriors, Kogi United and Katsina United in the past. The very fact that most readers will have no clue who Biffo is and what club he manages will tell how far under the radar the man has gone.

The gaffer was appointed Kwara United manager in 2019 when the club were in the second tier of Nigerian football. The club bought slot to be in the top division.

He tweaked his strategy and tinkered his team to third place in the Nigeria Professional Football League before three boardroom points awarded to Rivers United pushed the Harmony Boys to fourth spot last term.

The Kwaran is slowly cementing his side in the top flight and definitely needs more recognition. If he continues his good work, a crack at the national side won't be far away.

4. Kabiru Dogo

Despite all that Kabiru Dogo has done already, the he still doesn't get enough credit. He helped Nasarawa United reach the Federation Cup final in the past. He has also managed Sunshine Stars, Lobi Stars and ABS FC in his career.

Despite his brilliant record, Dogo is not yet seen as an elite level coach but that is changing slowly as his Wikki Tourists side continue to gel ahead of the new season.

3. Finidi George

A lot would be surprised that Finito makes this list because he just took up the Enyimba job.

A former Nigeria international, Finidi made a go of his playing career as a winger for six different clubs.

He managed Juveniles in Spain before deciding to comeback home to Nigeria.

So far, he has made a lasting impression on football fans with two wins, four goals and clean sheet in two games as Enyimba's boss.

Finidi has turned Enyimba's fortunes around, with the club showing no signs of slowing down.

2. Deji Ayeni

Ayeni follows a youth-focused model and his attention to giving young talent a real go paid off for Sunshine Stars last season.

He is seen as a cog in the Sunshine Stars wheel, a man who is working for the devil literally and is frankly not given much prominence in comparison to other coaches in the land.

Against all odds, he helped them avoid relegation. His exploits at Cynosure and Ekiti United are well documented.

There is no doubt that the coach needs to be recognized more for his abilities.

1. Kennedy Boboye

The Akwa United boss is known to play a hugely dynamic pressing game in Uyo. He has impressed critics with his ability to handle big egos and difficult personalities.

Boboye is also quite experienced and has been around the management scene for a long time, beginning his managerial career at Sharks. A former Nigeria International, Boboye has won two Nigeria Professional Football League titles.

He has improved the Akwa United side with a structured attacking brand of football which helped them win the NPFL title last term.

