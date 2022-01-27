4 Nigerian Academies set to compete in first-ever MLS backed u-17 Elite tourney

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian academies will compete for a chance to represent the continent in Texas in April

The MLS Generation Adidas Cup
No fewer than four Nigerian Academies are set to represent the country at the first-ever Golden Academy Leagues, GOAL, qualifying series in Africa.

GOAL is the premier football competition for Elite African football Academies which will see African academies get the chance to compete in the Major League Soccer, MLS-backed prestigious Generation Adidas Cup in the United States of America.

During the unveiling ceremony of the teams
The clubs shortlisted to take part in the qualifying series are Box to Box FC, 36 Lion Fc, Beyond Limits Academy, which belongs to NPFL side, Remo Stars, and Smart City.

These four teams will go head-to-head for the prize, a golden ticket to take part in the Generation Cup slated to kick off in Texas, US, in April 2022, from Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos.

The final will hold at the same venue on January 29, with the winning team to be the first-ever Africa side to take part in the famed competition that will see the u-17 teams of famous teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Celtic, Arsenal, and Chicago Fire amongst others competing for honours.

Officials during the ceremony in Lagos.
The ceremony for the Press Conference and unveiling of teams was held on Wednesday, January 26, at the Wave Beach, Elegushi, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

For years, the Generation Adidas Cup has served as a springboard for football talents into the professional game.

Abdul Oganla, Project Director of GOAL, believes the competition will help to propel young and talented African players into launching a successful football career on the world stage.

Oganla added that it took sheer hard work and tenacity to make this collaboration to put Nigeria on the world map a success.

The Generation adidas Cup is an international football competition run by Major League Soccer (MLS) for U-17 academies around the world.

GOAL successfully struck a deal with MLS to bring an African team onboard to compete globally for the cup this year.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

