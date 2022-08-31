4 Falconets in Super Falcons list for 2 friendly games against USA

The Super Falcons and the USA have both qualified for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand,

The Super Falcons will take on the USA in the first friendly fixture at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The second fixture between the two teams will take place at the Audi Field in Washington, D. C. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Pulse Nigeria

Super Falcons and Falconets

Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum has included four members of Falconets team that reached the quarter finals at the just-concluded FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The invited Falconets are defenders Oluwatosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran, and midfielders Esther Onyenezide and Deborah Abiodun.

The USA women's football team have won the FIFA Women's World Cup four out of the eight editions.

Newly appointed coach of the USWNT Vlatko Andonovski revealed he is excited to face the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

He said, “First, I’m just excited to play two matches against Nigeria. They have some very talented players who will present a lot of different problems for us to solve on both sides of the ball.”

Pulse Nigeria

SUPER FALCONS FOR FRIENDLIES WITH USA

Goalkeepers

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Edo Queens)

Defenders

Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Glory Ogbonna (ALG Spor, Turkey); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels)

Pulse Nigeria

Midfielders

Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Amanda Mbadi Uju (Atasehir Belediyespor, Turkey); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels)

Forwards