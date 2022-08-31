4 Falconets in Super Falcons list for 2 friendly games against USA

5 Falconets in Super Falcons list for 2 friendly games against USA

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Demehin, Onyenezide included in Super Falcons list for friendly games against USA.

The Super Falconets' crashed out of the FIFA U20 World Cup
The Super Falconets' crashed out of the FIFA U20 World Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are in the United States of America (USA) on a two-match tour with the United States Women’s National Team.

Recommended articles

The Super Falcons and the USA have both qualified for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand,

The Super Falcons will take on the USA in the first friendly fixture at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The second fixture between the two teams will take place at the Audi Field in Washington, D. C. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

The USWNT vs Super Falcons
The USWNT vs Super Falcons Pulse Nigeria

Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum has included four members of Falconets team that reached the quarter finals at the just-concluded FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The invited Falconets are defenders Oluwatosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran, and midfielders Esther Onyenezide and Deborah Abiodun.

The USA women's football team have won the FIFA Women's World Cup four out of the eight editions.

Newly appointed coach of the USWNT Vlatko Andonovski revealed he is excited to face the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

He said, “First, I’m just excited to play two matches against Nigeria. They have some very talented players who will present a lot of different problems for us to solve on both sides of the ball.”

Super Falcons will leave Morocco empty handed.
Super Falcons will leave Morocco empty handed. Pulse Nigeria

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Edo Queens)

Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Glory Ogbonna (ALG Spor, Turkey); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels)

Super Falcons to face World champions USA in 2 friendly games
Super Falcons to face World champions USA in 2 friendly games Pulse Nigeria

Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Amanda Mbadi Uju (Atasehir Belediyespor, Turkey); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rofiat Imuran (Rivers Angels); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens)

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]

Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]

Unhappy Okereke wants to score goals that win points after GOLAZO vs Inter

Unhappy Okereke wants to score goals that win points after GOLAZO vs Inter

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

4 Falconets in Super Falcons list for 2 friendly games against USA

4 Falconets in Super Falcons list for 2 friendly games against USA

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France