More bench time for Cristiano Ronaldo: 3 things we learnt from Chelsea Vs. Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in what was the biggest fixture on Matchday 13 with Jadon Sancho and Jorginho scoring second-half goals to decide the match. The Blues missed an opportunity to regain their three-point lead at the top of the table while the Red Devils stemmed a tide of two straight losses in the league. It was more two points lost for Chelsea than one point gained for United as Michael Carrick's side remain eighth on the log.

Against the backdrop of Carrick's possible last game at the helm and the imminent arrival of Ralf Rangnick, the former United midfielder made some big calls that mostly worked out for him. Off went Cristiano Ronaldo, along with a change in style and structure as Carrick set up his side to contain the inevitably crisp attack of Thomas Tuchel's side.

AFP

Carrick must have been pleased with how his swan song went, with the United players sticking to the game plan to the hilt. These are the three things we learnt from the Chelsea versus Manchester United game

United showed they can mix it up

In all likelihood his last match, Carrick rang the changes knowing that there would be no repercussions for them. It was indeed the game plan of someone who had nothing to lose. And they worked.

United deployed a deep defence and did it admirably too. It was the one thing they did all through the match. Excellent defensive organisation helped United to cope with everything Chelsea threw at them with real concerted efforts to pressing and closing down gaping holes.

Pulse Nigeria

In doing this, Carrick sacrificed most of his team's attacking efficacy, best illustrated in United's meagre four shots in total compared to Chelsea's sixteen and two corner kicks compared to Chelsea's fifteen. Ralf Rangnick would have been watching on and would be impressed with the defensive shift they put in. His task would be to instil the right defence-attack balance in the team to avoid an either/or scenario like today's and trust the German tactician to achieve that in no time.

Chelsea played like champion material

Barring Jorginho's inexplicable error that led to Jadon Sancho's goal and Édouard Mendy's faux pas in the second half, Chelsea were near immaculate.

After going one goal down, they stuck to their guns, stringing attack after attack together. More precise finishing and better luck might have seen the Blues' take more than one point from this game.

Despite their lead at the top of the table being cut to one point, Tuchel's side remains the most likely team to go all the way this season. The return of Romelu Lukaku would boost their chances of getting more points on the board during a relatively kinder but busy December period.

Did Carrick show Cristiano Ronaldo what is to come under Rangnick?

Sunday was only the second time the Portuguese star did not start a game for United. The first time it happened, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was heavily questioned but for this match, there seemed to be an acceptance of Carrick's decision.

AFP

It was also a decision that seemed to work with United more compact as a team despite the team losing Ronaldo's attacking contribution. Whilst Ronaldo's contribution to the team cannot be understated, we might see a more frequent occurrence of him being brought on as an impact substitute under Rangnick with the general knowledge that the German manager would deploy a high-pressing formation that the Portuguese is not used to.