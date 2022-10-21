3 sure straight wins to stake on Bet9ja from the English Championship this weekend

Nonetheless, there are still sure games to bet on this weekend with three straight wins carefully selected on Bet9ja for you to stake and win big this weekend

Bet9ja straight win odds on English Championship

Pulse Nigeria

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City: Blackburn Rovers to win @ 2.10 odds

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town: Middlesbrough to win @ 1.70 odds

Queens Park Rangers vs Wigan: Queens Park Rangers to win @ 1.98 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.07 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Blackburn v Birmingham

Saturday, October 22, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Blackburn to win

Odds: 2.10 on Bet9ja

Blackburn are currently second on the Championship table with 27 points and 18 of those have come on home soil, giving them the best home record in the league.

Imago

Blackburn are also currently on a four-game winning streak against Birmingham and are more than likely to make it five in a row on Saturday.

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield

Saturday, October 22, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Middlesbrough to win

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Middlesbrough have not been particularly great this season but the sacking of Chris Wilder bore good fruits as they romped to a 4-1 win away at Wigan last time out.

Imago

Now with Michael Carrick set to take charge of his first game, a win at home to Huddersfield who have the worst away record in the league is a plausible result.

QPR v Wigan

Saturday, October 22, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: QPR to win

Odds: 1.98 on Bet9ja

QPR currently sit top of the English Championship table while their next opponents Wigan are 17th and on a poor run of form at the moment.

Imago