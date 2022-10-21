The English Championship has been chaotic so far with unexpected results with only six points separating table-topping QPR and12th-place Bristol City.
3 sure straight wins to stake on Bet9ja from the English Championship this weekend
Nonetheless, there are still sure games to bet on this weekend with three straight wins carefully selected on Bet9ja for you to stake and win big this weekend
Bet9ja straight win odds on English Championship
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City: Blackburn Rovers to win @ 2.10 odds
Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town: Middlesbrough to win @ 1.70 odds
Queens Park Rangers vs Wigan: Queens Park Rangers to win @ 1.98 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.07 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Blackburn v Birmingham
Saturday, October 22, 15:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Blackburn to win
Odds: 2.10 on Bet9ja
Blackburn are currently second on the Championship table with 27 points and 18 of those have come on home soil, giving them the best home record in the league.
Blackburn are also currently on a four-game winning streak against Birmingham and are more than likely to make it five in a row on Saturday.
Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield
Saturday, October 22, 15:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Middlesbrough to win
Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja
Middlesbrough have not been particularly great this season but the sacking of Chris Wilder bore good fruits as they romped to a 4-1 win away at Wigan last time out.
Now with Michael Carrick set to take charge of his first game, a win at home to Huddersfield who have the worst away record in the league is a plausible result.
QPR v Wigan
Saturday, October 22, 15:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: QPR to win
Odds: 1.98 on Bet9ja
QPR currently sit top of the English Championship table while their next opponents Wigan are 17th and on a poor run of form at the moment.
Wigan have lost four of their last five games while QPR have won four of their last five having also won five straight home games against Wigan.
