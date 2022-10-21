3 sure straight wins to stake on Bet9ja from the English Championship this weekend

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

3 straight wins on Bet9ja you need to bet on in the English Championship this weekend

English Championship betting tips
English Championship betting tips

The English Championship has been chaotic so far with unexpected results with only six points separating table-topping QPR and12th-place Bristol City.

Read Also

Nonetheless, there are still sure games to bet on this weekend with three straight wins carefully selected on Bet9ja for you to stake and win big this weekend

English Championship betting tips
English Championship betting tips Pulse Nigeria

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City: Blackburn Rovers to win @ 2.10 odds

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town: Middlesbrough to win @ 1.70 odds

Queens Park Rangers vs Wigan: Queens Park Rangers to win @ 1.98 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.07 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Saturday, October 22, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Blackburn to win

Odds: 2.10 on Bet9ja

Blackburn are currently second on the Championship table with 27 points and 18 of those have come on home soil, giving them the best home record in the league.

Blackburn have been in good form this season
Blackburn have been in good form this season Imago

Blackburn are also currently on a four-game winning streak against Birmingham and are more than likely to make it five in a row on Saturday.

Saturday, October 22, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Middlesbrough to win

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Middlesbrough have not been particularly great this season but the sacking of Chris Wilder bore good fruits as they romped to a 4-1 win away at Wigan last time out.

Middlesbrough are favourites to win at home to Huddersfield
Middlesbrough are favourites to win at home to Huddersfield Imago

Now with Michael Carrick set to take charge of his first game, a win at home to Huddersfield who have the worst away record in the league is a plausible result.

Saturday, October 22, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: QPR to win

Odds: 1.98 on Bet9ja

QPR currently sit top of the English Championship table while their next opponents Wigan are 17th and on a poor run of form at the moment.

Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers Imago

Wigan have lost four of their last five games while QPR have won four of their last five having also won five straight home games against Wigan.

Topics:
Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

    Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

  • Stampede in Abuja Stadium

    I understand why fans vandalised Abuja Stadium - Emmanuel Dennis on World Cup heartbreak

  • English Championship betting tips

    3 sure straight wins to stake on Bet9ja from the English Championship this weekend

Recommended articles

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

I understand why fans vandalised Abuja Stadium - Emmanuel Dennis on World Cup heartbreak

I understand why fans vandalised Abuja Stadium - Emmanuel Dennis on World Cup heartbreak

3 sure straight wins to stake on Bet9ja from the English Championship this weekend

3 sure straight wins to stake on Bet9ja from the English Championship this weekend

All you need to know about SuperPicks

All you need to know about SuperPicks

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: 3 options to include in your ticket

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: 3 options to include in your ticket

How to win BIG on the SuperPicks Predictor game

How to win BIG on the SuperPicks Predictor game

'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

Osimhen to battle Gavi, Valverde for pre-World Cup award in Qatar

Osimhen to battle Gavi, Valverde for pre-World Cup award in Qatar

Arsenal narrowly missed out on Calvin Bassey - Agent

Arsenal narrowly missed out on Calvin Bassey - Agent

Trending

Folarin Balogun - Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid