3 betting tips to bet on for Monaco vs Marseille

It's the last round of matches in the Ligue 1 this weekend as Monaco host Marseille at the Stade Louis II Stadium on Sunday, in a top four table clash before heading to the World Cup.

Monaco have recently had a good run of form and sit in fifth position in the league table this season. Philippe Clement’s men will be going into this game with confidence after winning away from home against Toulouse at the weekend.

Marseille sits in the fourth position in the league table, tied with the same point as Monaco. Igor Tudor’s team secured a 1-0 win over Lyon at the weekend and will want to increase the point between them and Monaco this weekend.

We have analyzed this clash and predicted the likely outcomes, stating why we think these outcomes will happen.

Sunday, November 13, 18:00 (GMT+1)

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Booking code: 32NJ6QC

Monaco are coming into this game having won 3 of their last 5 home games in the Ligue 1, and have been tipped to win this match with their recent home form in consideration. However, both teams have scored an average of three goals in 6 of their last 7 meetings and only failed to score three goals once during this stretch of matches. We think both teams will go against each other and have a high number of goals in this match.

Booking code: 32NMHPY

Monaco have scored at least twice in the 6 of their last 7 meetings with Marseille, and have also scored at least two goals in 4 of their last 5 Ligue 1 games this season. Monaco’s scoring spree will be a major advantage and we think they will score at least two goals in this match.

Booking code: 32NP95J

Both teams have produced both teams to score in four of their last five meetings, and we are backing this trend to continue this weekend. An end to end game will be expected and we are backing both teams to score against each other this weekend.

