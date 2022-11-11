3 betting tips to bet on for Monaco vs Marseille

Marseille sits in the fourth position in the league table, tied with the same point as Monaco. Igor Tudor’s team secured a 1-0 win over Lyon at the weekend and will want to increase the point between them and Monaco this weekend.

We have analyzed this clash and predicted the likely outcomes, stating why we think these outcomes will happen.

Monaco v Marseille

Sunday, November 13, 18:00 (GMT+1)

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Monaco to win and over 2.5 goals @ 3.35 odds

Booking code: 32NJ6QC

Monaco are coming into this game having won 3 of their last 5 home games in the Ligue 1, and have been tipped to win this match with their recent home form in consideration. However, both teams have scored an average of three goals in 6 of their last 7 meetings and only failed to score three goals once during this stretch of matches. We think both teams will go against each other and have a high number of goals in this match.

Monaco Over 1.5 Goals @ 2.00 odds

Booking code: 32NMHPY

Monaco have scored at least twice in the 6 of their last 7 meetings with Marseille, and have also scored at least two goals in 4 of their last 5 Ligue 1 games this season. Monaco’s scoring spree will be a major advantage and we think they will score at least two goals in this match.

Pulse Nigeria

Both teams to score @ 1.54

Booking code: 32NP95J