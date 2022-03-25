2022 WCQ

What is Ronaldo saying ahead of Portugal's clash with unpredictable North Macedonia?

Jidechi Chidiezie
Should Portugal defeat North Macedonia, Ronaldo will get a chance to participate in his fifth World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva after Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of playing at a record fifth FIFA World Cup took a step closer to being actualized on Thursday night.

Ronaldo, 37, captained his national team as they hosted Turkey in a 2022 World Cup qualifying semi-final at the Estadio do Drago in Porto.

The game - which ended 3-1 in favour of the Portuguese - did not come easy as the 2016 European champions had to first survive a second-half scare.

Goals from Otavio and Diogo Jota had put Portugal ahead in the first half, with Turkey halving the deficit in the second half after a goal by captain Burak Yilmaz.

Otavio (L) opened the scoring for Portugal and set up their second

Luckily for them - and sadly for the Turks - Yilmaz missed a late penalty which could have seen the game go into extra time.

Portugal then clinched the win in stoppage time after Matheus Nunes converted Rafael Leao's through pass.

For Portugal, victory over Turkey means they have just one more game to decide if they get to participate in the World Cup in Qatar.

The Portuguese have, since the Ronaldo-era began, never missed out on a World Cup. Before the Manchester United striker debuted with the national team in 2003, Portugal only qualified for the World Cup three times in 16 attempts.

With him in the team, they have qualified for all four World Cups since 2006. Already, this has seen Ronaldo become the first Portugal international to participate in that many FIFA World Cups.

With a World Cup qualifying final against giant-killing North Macedonia pending, victory could see Ronaldo extend his record to five.

"The first step has been taken towards our great objective, towards the 2022 World Cup. Nothing is won, nothing is achieved."

Portugal

The 37-year-old took to social media after the victory over Turkey to indicate that the job was only half-done.

Despite failing to score, Ronaldo played a huge impact in the game, constantly terrorizing the Turkish defence while setting his teammates up whenever Portugal were on the counter.

Ronaldo has also claimed Portugal can repeat such a winning performance against North Macedonia if they 'respect the opponent'.

"We have to continue to work in a serious and focused way, respecting the opponent but always believing in our abilities. Power Portugal! Go to Qatar!" he wrote.

Portugal will return to the Estadio do Drago next week to take on North Macedonia.

North Macedonia themselves progressed to the play-off finals after stunning European champions Italy by a 1-0 scoreline at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo on Thursday.

