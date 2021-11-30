2021 Ballon d'Or: Check out the best dressed to the award ceremony

Footballers known for their flair on the pitch came out in stylish outfits to the occasion.

The contingent of Premier League giants Chelsea included Romelu Lukaku, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy, and boss Thomas Tuchel who were all decked out in black suits to the occasion.

The Blues earned nominations across several categories but only walked away with the Best Club of the Year award.

The Barcelona contingent of President Joan Laporta, Pedri, Lieke Martens, Alexia Putellas, and Jennifer Hermoso were also present at the occasion.

Despite their poor form in La Liga, Barcelona had reason to smile as Putellas won the Ballon d'Or Féminin while youngster Pedri took home the Kopa Trophy.

Some of the stand-out outfits at the ceremony include that of the Messi family.

Messi arrived on the red carpet dressed in the same outfit as his children Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Another well-dressed star was Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, who wore a navy blue suit.

Lewandowski won the Best Striker of the Year accolade as his wife looked stunning in the stoned black attire.

Hollywood actress Zendaya stole the show with her outfit to the ceremony. She was at the occasion in Paris to promote her upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

