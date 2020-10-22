The 2020/2021 Champions League kicked off this week with top clubs around Europe starting their quests to be the kings of the continent.

In the competition this season (at least in the group stage) there will be five Nigerian players. Although they are not high-profiled, we look at what they have to offer in this season’s Champions League.

Zaidu Sanusi (Porto)

A move to Porto in the summer offered Zaidu Sanusi a chance to get his debut in the Champions League.

With Alex Telles off to Manchester United, Sanusi who also recently made his Super Eagles debut is now the first-choice left-back at Porto.

With that status, he is set to be a regular in the group stage where Porto are grouped with Manchester City, Olympiacos and Marseille.

Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland)

Frank Onyeka has developed consistently in the past two years with last season being his best. He was voted the Best player at FC Midtjylland, the Danish Superliga champion.

This season, he was instrumental in their playoff run which saw them qualify for the group stage of the Champions League.

In Group D, Onyeka and his teammates will face Atalanta, Liverpool and Ajax. He will be looking to impress and prove that he can compete on a bigger stage.

Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge)

Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure scored a memorable brace last season against Real Madrid and already ahs one goal int the Champions League this season (Getty Images) Getty Images

Emmanuel Dennis saw delight in the Champions League last season with a brace at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid and has already gotten a goal in the competition this season.

He will be targeting more goals for Club Brugge who are in the same group with Lazio, Zenit St. Petersburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Azubuike Okechukwu (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Azubuike Okechukwu didn't play much last season and that is not expected to change this season (Twitter/Azubuike Okechukwu) Twitter

Since signing a permanent contract with İstanbul Başakşehir in August 2020, Okechukwue is yet to make an appearance for the Turkish champion.

Last season while on loan at the club, he played a bit-part role but still did enough to help me win the league title.

It is expected that he will be involved sparingly this season including in the Champions League where İstanbul Başakşehir will face Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.