The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria lost their third-place match 1-2 to Angola while Cameroon beat Guinea 6-5 on penalties to win the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

In a repeat of their second Group A game of the 2019 U17 AFCON, Nigeria and Angola met again, this time for the third-place game after they both lost in the semifinals.

The Angolans got the first chances in the game as they capitalised on some sloppy play from the Nigerians although they couldn't take the lead.

The Golden Eaglets also had their chances in the game but the profligacies they had displayed all tournament were on show again.

It the Angolans who took the lead in the 28th minute through Osvaldo Capemba who headed a cross past the Nigerian goalkeeper to punish the Golden Eaglets for some sloppy play in midfield.

The Golden Eaglets responded immediately and two minutes later, they were level after Wisdom Ubani had managed to slot the ball past the Angolan goalkeeper and defenders.

They were chances for both sides before Andre Luvumbo found the top corner from the edge of the box after another sloppy play from the Golden Eaglets.

The Angolans were reduced to 10 men after Pordirio Abrantes’ sending off in the 58th minute but they held to their slim lead to win the third-place game.

Cameroon are champions

On Sunday, also at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam Cameroon beat Guinea in the final to win the title.

After a goalless 90 minutes of action, the game went straight into penalties where goalkeeper Manfred Ekoi became the hero for ‘Les Lionceaux’ after saving Mohamed Sacko’s kick.

After Ekoi’s save, Saidou Moubarak stepped up to score and give Cameroon their second title after their maiden triumph in 2003 in Eswatini (then Swaziland).

The top-four teams of the tournament, Cameroon, Guinea, Angola and Nigeria are through to the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Cameroon’s Steve Mvoue was named Player of the Tournament while Angola’s Capemba finished tournament’s highest scorer with four goals.