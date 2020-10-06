15 players have arrived in Super Eagles camp ahead of the friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria.

Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Algeria on Friday, October 9 and then Tunisia on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

For the friendly games, 15 players arrived in camp on Monday at the Hotel die Zeit an der Glan where the Super Eagles are based.

Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu, Leon Balogun, Mathew Yakubu and Samson Tijani were the early arrivals before the England-based quartet of William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Goalkeeper Dele Aampasu, Jamilu Collins, Frank Onyeka, Cyril Dessers and Alex Iwobi are also made to the Super Eagles base on Monday.

Super Eagles games will be played at the Jacques Lemans Arena and president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have revealed that the games are being funded by the Nigerian federation and the federations of both countries.

The games will be played without fans in the stadium and plans are still ongoing for where Nigerians can watch the game.