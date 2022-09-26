10 Best Sports Documentaries to watch on Netflix in 2022

However, as diverse as the genres on the movie platform is, there is surely something for hardcore sports fans as well to be interested in.

From documentaries to biographical films about famous athletes, here's how you can maximize your time on the platform as a sports fan seeking a break from the regular guns blazing or suspense-filled thriller array of series.

In this article, we've selected a few of these films that tell tales that in some ways inspire as well as engage viewers on a different level.

Let's get right into it!

Take the Ball Pass the Ball (2018)

Twitter

Take The Ball Pass The Ball is a 2018 Spanish documentary film, released on 9 November 2018 and directed by Duncan McMath.

The film mainly focuses on the greatest football team ever assembled - FC Barcelona's success under manager Pep Guardiola from 2008 to 2012, where the team won a total of 14 trophies.

The film is based on the book Barça: The Making of the Greatest Team in the World by football journalist Graham Hunter.

The documentary has been highly praised for its cinematography, which is said to be some of the best seen in a sports documentary as well as its engaging storytelling, making it easy to follow for normal audiences regardless of those who are not particularly interested in soccer.

The Short Game (2013)

Netflix

The Short Game is a 2013 documentary film about 7- and 8-year-old golfers. The movie was produced by Grammy Award-winning music icon Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Biel.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, it presents the various trials and tribulations of eight entrants in the 2012 U.S. Kids Golf World Championship. The film then visits each of the eight subjects at their homes, some of which are as far away as Paris, Manila, Johannesburg and China to meet the kids and their parents.

Some of the highlights of this documentary include Tiger Woods’ return to golf after two years of absence, Phil Mickelson’s successful season, and Martin Kaymer’s victory at the U.S. Open.

Overall, you really need not be a fan of golf to enjoy this documentary.

The Last Dance (2020)

Netflix

The Last Dance is a 2020 American sports documentary miniseries co-produced by ESPN Films and Netflix.

Directed by Jason Hehir, the series revolves around the career of the man regarded as the greatest Basketball player to walk the face of the earth - Michael Jordan, with particular focus on the 1997–98 season, his final season with the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The series features exclusive footage from a film crew that had an all-access pass to the Bulls, as well as interviews of many NBA personalities, including Jordan himself as well s NBA legends, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and Phil Jackson.

In fact, as an NBA fan, this series is a must-watch actually.

But for others who never really watched Jordan, this is a good opportunity to get behind the scenes and catch the iconic athlete in at the peak of his powers.

Becoming Champions (2018)

Netflix

Ahead of November's World Cup in Qatar, this documentary is sure to get you in the mood for the greatest showpiece in football history.

Only 8 countries have ever won the World Cup. And this series explores each of the 8 countries which have at one time become world champions. Bringing fans closer to their country's greatest stars, their personal stories as well as their history. This film will likely get core football fans feeling a tad nostalgic.

Pelé (2021)

Netflix

This film looks back at the extraordinary 12-year period in which Brazilian great Pelé, the only man to win three World Cup titles, went from young superstar in 1958 to national hero in 1970.

Pele is a popular name amongst football fans, having oftentimes been labelled as the greatest footballer of all time by football's governing body FIFA.

The Santos legend scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, (including friendlies), an extraordinary achievement that is still recognized as a Guinness World Record.

Definitely one to watch, as it's not a biopic. It's an actual documentation of the great Pele's life.

Azzurri - Road To Wembley (2021)

Netflix

This docu-film relives the victorious journey of Roberto Mancini's Azzurri to their second Euros title, from the debut match to the final in which they defeated England at the iconic Wembley Stadium in the finals of the Euro 2020.

A camera troupe lived with the Azzurri for a month, filming their behind-the-scenes moments, to bring the spectators into the lives of the players and all the members of the staff, between training sessions, matches, travels and celebrations.

Never hurts to watch their spectacular journey, especially for soccer fans who had long written off the Italian team of today.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2021)

Neymar / Instagram

From the next best thing in football to Public Enemy No.1. Neymar Jr has had quite a rollercoaster career. But make no mistake, the Brazil and PSG superstar remains one of the most talented footballers on the planet. This highly anticipated documentary series lived up to its hype actually. Probably because he's one of the most famous faces in the sport. Either way, it was worth a watch.

You might not care if you are not a football fan, but if you are Neymar's docu-series is a must-watch.

For the man who had everything, life certainly did teach him some harsh lessons along the way.

Sunderland 'Til I Die (2018)

Netflix

Sunderland’s Til I Die is a Netflix documentary that covers the history of the Sunderland Football Club, one of the oldest football clubs in English football. The 2018 film has been well-received by fans and critics alike.

The documentary includes interviews with some of the most iconic players and managers in Sunderland’s history, as well as archive footage and pictures from the team through the years.

It also covers the club’s relegation from the Premier League in 2017 and their return to the apex division two years later.

I am Georgina (2022)

Netflix

For some who might not know, Georgina Rodriguez is the fiance of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

She is easily one of the most popular wags in sports today and a total 'boss lady'.

This 2022 Netflix series goes in depth into the life of the 28-year-old mother, influencer, and businesswoman who happens to be the woman after Ronaldo's heart.

Georgina tells an emotional story of how she met her beau and how the Portuguese icon changed her life.

You don't actually need to be a fan of Ronaldo or a soccer fan in general to watch this, the story-telling is superb.

Naomi Osaka (2021)

Netflix

Following her recent struggles, many fans tend to underestimate just how incredible of an athlete Osaka is.

This 2021 film features unprecedented access to Osaka herself, with the documentary following her pivotal year, from the U.S. Open in August 2019 in which she announced herself to the world.

The series also gives audiences a view of her life on tour, and also as she plays in each of the Grand Slams and prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.