F1: Was Hamilton 'too nice' with Verstappen in the 2021 championship fight?

There was Nicolas Latifi's crash and a second safety car to thank, but the manner in which the race restarted where only five cars were allowed to unlap themselves before the safety car came in, has been seen as grave injustice on the part of the governing body, FIA.

Away from all that drama was the real drama that unfolded between Verstappen and Hamilton all season. Both men pushed each other to the limit and that is why they were able to head into the finale tied on the same points.

There is a constant debate on who the better driver was. Of course, Verstappen is the favored pick owing to his 10 race wins, 10 pole positions and 18 podium finishes and leading for 652 laps, the most of any driver in 2021. Hamilton was behind with eight race wins, five pole positions and 17 podiums. The driving approach from both men is however the yardstick used to determine who was better. Driving is F1 after all.

Former Jordan owner Eddie Jordan, is of the view that Hamilton was "too nice" in his battle with Verstappen in 2021, allowing the Red Bull man to have the ultimate edge.

"You cannot deny Verstappen the right to the championship,’ Jordan said.

"However, on the other side, I think Hamilton has opened the door. He’s allowed someone as aggressive and arrogant as Verstappen to upset him and steal his title from him.

"I think Lewis has been too nice for too long and I think he needs to harden himself up again.

"For me, it is his body language. Listen to the way he spoke afterwards; he was so sporting.

"All of Britain can be so proud of what he’s doing, but nice guys don’t win titles and he’s become a nice guy.

"He is the best driver I have ever seen and I have seen some really top drivers in my time, so for me to say that I am really putting him on a pedestal."

Was Hamilton "too nice" as Jordan claims?

It is true that Hamilton in some races such as Emilia Romagna and the Spanish Grand Prix, easily conceded to Verstappen. It however has to be noted that on those occasions, Red Bull had a superior car, hence it was difficult for his Mercedes to defend like he would have liked.

If Hamilton was not aggressive enough against Verstappen, it is because he did not want a scenario where both men would take each other out. They have been on each other's necks, colliding in almost every race. Clearly someone had to be more careful otherwise there could have been multiple DNFs beyond Silverstone and Monza, which would not be a good spectacle for the sport.

On Hamilton's body language and sportsman-like behavior after the Abu Dhabi outcome, congratulating Verstappen was the right thing to do based on the official race classification. Had Hamilton refused to do that, it will call into question his sportsmanship which can open a wave of racist abuse. That is not what F1's only black racer deserves.