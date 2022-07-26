Wizkid set to headline concert at Gamers8 Esports tournament

The Gamers8 festival will be home to countless, fun-packed events, shows and futuristic experiences that bring the virtual world of gaming to fans and lovers of the platform.

With more than 1,000 activities and attractions, the gaming concert is set to run every Thursday fromJuly 28 through till Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid, has now confirmed that he will be performing at the gaming showpiece in Saudi Arabia on August 4, 2022.

The Essence crooner took to his social media account on Twitter to make the announcement with a post that read: 'Gamers8 August 4'

The first week of the concert beginning from July 28, will bring a blend of local and international artists performing at the NXT LVL at Gamers8, highlighting unique performances from Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies, American rapper Lil Pump and Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna.

The following week will see a concert headlined by Nigeria's very own afrobeats superstar Wizkid on August 4, who will be opened for by Saudi Arabia's fast-rising star Dafencii, before B2B, Afrojack and multi-plantinum DJ and producer R3HAB closes out the show.

The third week is set to feature Saudi Arabian DJ Cosmicat on August 11, before Lebansese singer Nancy Ajram and American DJ Marshmallo will close out the show.

The fourth week will be headlined by American rapper Russ as well as English-Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, as well as a host of Saudi Arabian acts on Thursday, August 11.

The fifth and penultimate week will be headlined by one of the best-selling music bands of all time Black eyed peas as well as French superstar act DJ Snake and the Engineers on Thursday, August 18.