Sony's PlayStation facing £5bn lawsuit amid claims it 'ripped off' 9 million customers

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Esports

The Japanese gaming giants are currently facing an extraordinary lawsuit following consumers' claims of being overcharged for their digital gaming purchases.

Sonys PlayStation is being sued for £5 billion by nine million claimants amid accusations it "ripped people off" with its overpriced games and in-game purchases.

The legal claim is a collective action against the Japanese-owned gaming company, brought by consumer rights champion Alex Neill.

The suit accuses the company of breach of competition law by abusing its market power to impose unfair terms and conditions on game developers as well as publishers, which has forced up prices for its consumers.

According to a report from Sky, the company allegedly "ripped people off" by charging a 30% commission on every digital game and in-game purchase made through the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Plus service
PlayStation Plus service Imago
YELIM LEE/AFP via Getty Images

Consumers are said to have been overcharged for their digital gaming purchases by as much as £5 billion over the last six years, the legal action states.

According to the claim filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal last Friday, consumers in the UK who have purchased digital games or add-on content on their console or via the PlayStation Store since 19 August 2016 are included in the claim and are potentially entitled to compensation.

As at the time of this report, PlayStation is yet to respond to the latest allegations.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Should Peseiro be worried about the current state of Nigeria's defence?

Should Peseiro be worried about the current state of Nigeria's defence?

'Tiki-taka and more' - Calvin Bassey reveals lessons after his Ajax league debut

'Tiki-taka and more' - Calvin Bassey reveals lessons after his Ajax league debut

Sony's PlayStation facing £5bn lawsuit amid claims it 'ripped off' 9 million customers

Sony's PlayStation facing £5bn lawsuit amid claims it 'ripped off' 9 million customers

Israel Adesanya celebrates Leon Edwards after knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 [Video]

Israel Adesanya celebrates Leon Edwards after knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 [Video]

'They definitely need good coaching'- Nigerians react to Falconets loss to Netherlands

'They definitely need good coaching'- Nigerians react to Falconets loss to Netherlands

Nigerians lament Usman, Joshua losses as Netherlands knock out Falconets

Nigerians lament Usman, Joshua losses as Netherlands knock out Falconets

Trending

Pulse Sports previews 10 songs that should feature in the upcoming FIFA 23 Soundtracks

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: 10 global songs that should feature

Marvel and EA Sports have collaborated to reveal FUT Super Heroes in FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Marvel and EA Sports collaborate to reveal FUT Super Heroes