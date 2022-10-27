GAMING

Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr set to debut in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Pogba and Neymar will be playable features in the upcoming game making them the first football stars to ever be included in the iconic franchise.

Two of football's biggest superstars will be featured in the latest Call Of Duty release.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II will officially launch this Friday, October 28, for PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The upcoming game has already had regional rollouts for the game’s campaign mode, and this will also be the case for the multiplayer.

Brazil and Paris St Germain superstar Neymar has been included in the game as playable character as well as France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, as per renowned pro gamer Chuboi.

The duo who are no doubt, superb shooters of the ball, with both feet will be picking up guns instead, although not literally, as the latest addition of characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Graphics have already emerged of both players being accessible characters and fans have already expressed excitement on social media.

Via a screenshot from the game which was posted on social media and has since gone viral, the players were spotted in anything but their football kits (as expected), with the duo dressed in a classic military uniform from head-to-toe while holding a piece of camouflaged equipment - which includes headsets and eyewear.

Meanwhile, Neymar returns to action for PSG this weekend after shining during his team's 7-2 thrashing of Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old was on the scoresheet of that emphatic victory as PSG booked their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Paul Pogba on the other faced a far more contrasting fortune on Tuesday though as the injured midfielder saw his club Juventus bow out of the competition after losing 4-3 to Benfica and slipping down to the Europa League.

The 29-year-old midfielder who is back to training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines hope to make it back in time for Les Blues ahead of November's showpiece in Qatar.

