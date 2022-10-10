Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and others feature in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer

The Call of Duty developers typically releases live-action trailers like this for each release, with this year being no exception.

This year’s trailer showcases celebrities in Jeeps, standing outside helicopters, and getting ready to drop in on quadbikes.

Also, according to Call of Duty live-action trailer tradition, the featured celebrities also sang a “squad up” song on the tune of a well-known military marching cadence.

This year’s minute-and-a-half-long Call of Duty trailer, titled ‘Squad Up’, isn’t as battle-heavy as previous iterations.

The trailer shares all the types of players you’ll see in Call of Duty, in real life. From the streets of England to bars and pubs across the world, players come from far and wide to test out Call of Duty games.