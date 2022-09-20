FIFA 23: Super Eagles players' ratings Revealed (Full list)

This year's iteration of the iconic soccer video game franchise ever promises lots of excitement and new features as EA have continued to build up towards its release.

FIFA 23 will also be available to play across the majority of consoles and is packed full of new features.

EA have also released in batches a couple of ratings including the best 23 players in this year's edition withs some big names making the cut including Kylian Mbappe, Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, and the usual suspects, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst a few others.

EA Sports/FIFA 23

Nigerian Players Ratings on FIFA 23 CONFIRMED

The Super Eagles of Nigeria team will not feature as a playable country in FIFA 23 as they failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar but Super Eagles stars can be playable with their respective club sides.

Pulse Sports Nigeria revealed some of the ratings of some Super Eagles stars with some players being awarded decent upgrades in this year's edition.

However, more details have emerged on the ratings of some of Nigeria's finest players.

Here's the full list of the ratings of Super Eagles players on FIFA 23 below:

Wilfred Ndidi FIFA 23 | Leicester | 84

Pulse Sports

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder maintains his rating as the best Super Eagles star in the game despite his downgrade, owing to the fact that Ndidi has recently struggled with injuries and form at Leicester City. On his day, he's still one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen FIFA 23 | Napoli | 83

Futbin

The 23-year-old Napoli talisman was way overdue for an upgrade and deservedly so. Osimhen has established himself as one of the most decisive strikers in the Serie A, after helping Napoli to qualify for Champions League this season as well as winning the Young MVP Award in Italy. He got an upgrade of +3 from his previous rating with an incredible 90 awarded Pace, making him one of the fastest players in the Serie A in the game.

Samuel Chukwueze FIFA 23 | Villarreal | 79

Futbin

Chukwueze may be lacking in consistency, but it would be criminal to underestimate his talent as one of the finest wingers from Nigeria.

His heroics for Villareal last season ensured they knocked out Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich from the Champions league last season, having won the Europa League with Villarreal the previous year. He was awarded an upgrade of +2 in this year's edition and his Pace is also an attribute that has really improved in the game.

Paul Onuachu FIFA 23 | Genk | 79

Futbin

The Genk striker continues to impress in the Jupiler League with his numbers individually. Onuachu's stats in the game as well have been impressive since he got an upgrade in last year's edition. His consistency has also seen him maintain his ratings as one of the best Super Eagles players in the game.

Odion Ighalo FIFA 23 | Al Hilal | 78

Futbin

Ighalo is simply a timeless icon in Nigerian football. The 33-year-old striker continues to shine wherever he finds himself. After sealing a switch to Al Hilal last season, the former Manchester United striker quickly established his class as miles ahead of the talents in Saudi Arabia's apex league. He got an upgrade of +3 from his previous rating with his Physical stat receiving the most boost.

Kelechi Iheanacho FIFA 23 | Leicester | 77

Futbin

Iheanacho got a slight downgrade in FIFA 23. Not just in his overall but key stats like his shooting and pace also reduced. The 25-year-old has been an important part of the Foxes squad but also lacks adequate game time to improve his numbers. Maybe that could change soon, it remains to be seen.

Umar Sadiq FIFA 23 | Real Sociedad | 77

Futbin

Umar was the talk of the Spanish division 2 last campaign after he led Almeria back to La Liga Santander.

We all expected a significant upgrade after his heroics but personally, I'm a bit disappointed with some of his individual stats. The 25-year-old striker got an upgrade of +2 in his overall rating after sealing a switch to Real Sociedad this summer, but there was no significant upgrade in his individual attributes. EA could and should have certainly done better with his shooting which somehow miraculously managed to miss the 79-80 mark.

Taiwo Awoniyi FIFA 23 | Nottingham Forest | 77

Futbin

Awoniyi became Nottingham Forest's second most expensive signing of all time after sealing a switch from Union Berlin this summer.

The 25-year-old Super Eagles striker helped Union to a place in Europe this season and was their top scorer.

However, he faces a different task of helping his new side immediately avoid relegation following their promotion to the Premier League this season.

Awoniyi's performance last campaign saw him get rewarded with a significant upgrade from a Silver to a Gold Card. The key attributes which were improved is his Pace, Shooting as well as his Physical.

Moses Simon FIFA 23 | Nantes FC | 77

Futbin

Simon's business for Nantes in the Ligue 1 is barely questionable. The explosive winger is notorious for causing all sorts of problems on the flanks with his pace and superb dribbling. The 25-year-old winger helped Nantes to the Coupe de France final which they won last season in impressive fashion. Simon got an upgrade of +2 in this year's edition as expected with a slight reduction in his pace and improvement in his dribbling - a stat which EA seems to have still taken for granted in his case.

Chidera Ejuke FIFA 23 | Hertha Berlin | 76

Futbin

Ejuke is a speedster in the game and in real life. It's now wonder EA had to come to the realization that he deserves a upgrade from a Silver to a Gold card after his exploits for CSKA Moscow last campaign.

The 24-year-old winger was upgraded by +2 but the biggest shock is his downgrade in his biggest stat - Pace.

Before now, Ejuke has been among the top 10 fastest players in the previous FIFA editions but this time around, he received a downgrade in that area.

Apart from that, every other stat was improved but he's still among the speedsters in the game itself.

Although, Ejuke might have to battle it out with another Porto's Zaidu Sanusi for the mantle of the fastest in FIFA 23 as it remains to be seen who EA decided on.

Calvin Bassey FIFA 23 | Ajax | 74

Pulse Sports

During EA's ratings reveal with Ajax, Bassey admitted his disappointment with his ratings this year despite being the Super Eagles player with the most upgrade.

The 22-year-old defender saw a significant upgrade of +9 and was rated 74 on his FIFA 23 Card.

Bassey was awarded an impressive +11 for his Pace, his Shooting was also increased by +5, Dribbling by +9, Passing by +12, Physical by +14 and his Defensive which he was most disappointed with by just +7.

It's fair to say Bassey's new OVR is not a reflection of his stellar improvement as a player and even by his standards, he deserved better at least.

Joe Aribo FIFA 23 | Southampton | 75

Alex Iwobi FIFA 23 | Everton | 75

Chidozie Awaziem FIFA 23 | Hadjuk Split | 71

Zaidu Sanusi FIFA 23 | Porto | 76