FIFA 23 Soundtracks: 5 Afrobeat songs that should feature

From Avicii's The Nights in FIFA 15 to Glass Animals' Heat Wave in FIFA 21, there some serious hits that have featured in the history of the iconic franchise.

Afrobeats as well has also debuted on the FIFA soundtrack list which is always commendable knowing how far the genre has evolved globally.

'Zulu Screams' by American rapper Goldlink which features UK-based Nigerian superstar producer and singer Maleek Berry and Bibi Bourelly was one of the most popular songs in FIFA 20's Soundtrack.

In the following edition, Afrobeats made a return with the likes of Fireboy, Rema as well as Burna Boy featuring on the EA Soundtracks playlist.

However, we expect that FIFA 23 should be no different as well with a host of Afrobeats songs that suit the franchise and could just as easily contend to be featured in September's release.

Well, here we have five Afrobeat songs that definitely sound like FIFA songs and we believe should make it to EA's next Soundtrack release.

Addicted - Rema

Rema's debut album Rave and Roses has been doing superbly on the charts boasting of a good number of bangers.

The MAVIN and Jonzing World star already has the world at his feet and having debuted in the FIFA 21 edition, we fully expect him to make a return here.

The song gives a fusion of classic synth-pops fused with trap perfectly intertwined to suit the thrills of FIFA gaming and beyond soccer as well. Rema's Addicted shouldn't necessarily have to feature in VOLTA again in the next edition but it demands to be on the main playlist.

Give it a listen here in Track 10 of the video:

Jumping Ship - Amaarae, Kojey Radical & Cruel Santino

Ghanaian- American songstress Amaarae is one of the front liners in the Alte space in Africa.

Jumping Ship is the fifth track of her 2020 Album The Angel You Don't Know, the song features British -Ghanaian artiste Kojey Radical and Nigerian alternative superstar Cruel Santino.

Amaarae's song has the feels and thrills of VOLTA football five-a-side and as such boasts decent credentials to make it to FIFA 23's soundtrack.

EA doesn’t usually go too mainstream with their song choices, but regardless, this song deserves a serious shout.

Crazy Tings - Tems

Afrobeat's hottest diva at the moment has never been known to serve us with nothing less, delivering exceptionally on all her projects so far since her breakout year in 2019. Crazy Tings is off her first EP and second official project IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE.

The song possesses a feel-good vibe that fuses contemporary Afrobeats with guitar-infused old-school reggae as she sings about the travails of a toxic relationship.

If anything alone, it's not just the sound but what the song does to the mind with its instrumentals is more than enough mood for the EA Sport's franchise. Seeing that it missed out in the previous edition, we don't expect an omission in September's release.

Sungba (Remix) - Asake ft. Burna Boy

Asake blew up the Nigerian music industry in 2022 with his unique fusion of Fuji and Amapiano.

The 'Omo Ope' crooner has constantly dominated the charts in Nigeria and rarely ever missed since his announcement under YBNL records.

Asake's jams are all basically relatable anthems with extremely catchy choruses that provide peak satisfaction and ecstasy.

It is for this reason, we believe Sungba similarly to the rest of the songs off his self-titled EP Olalade Asake.

Sungba was so good, that the remix with Grammy-Award winner Burna Boy, was even better. The latter had already featured in FIFA 21 and should feature again after this incredible collaboration. VOLTA Soundtrack curator need not look too far.

Commander - Blaqbonez

Blaqbonez began the year with a party banger in Commander, which he claims was dedicated to his adoring fans and supporters.

Blaqbonez is one of the serial hitmakers in Afrobeats, regardless of how underrated he may seem.