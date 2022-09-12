WHAT'S BUZZIN

'End of an Era' - Reactions as fans get emotional over Messi and Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Ratings reveal

Fans have taken to social media to react following the FIFA 23 rating release of two of the greatest ever to do it.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo received their lowest ever rating on FIFA 23
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo received their lowest ever rating on FIFA 23

EA Sports has finally revealed the first batch of FIFA 23 ratings. The best 23 players in the game have been revealed and the debate has been brewing on social media.

The top 23 saw some big names headline this year's ratings with Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin de Bruyne, and Lionel Messi all sharing the same 91 ratings.

This year's edition will also for the first time in over a decade see the likes of Argentinian maestro Leo Messi and Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo fail to hit at least the 92 mark on FIFA.

FIFA 23 Top 23 Ratings
FIFA 23 Top 23 Ratings EA Sports/FIFA 23

Here are the Top 23 Rated Players on FIFA 23:

  1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 91
  2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 91
  3. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) - 91
  4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 91
  5. Lionel Messi (PSG) - 91
  6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 90
  7. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 90
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 90
  9. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 90
  10. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - 90
  11. Neymar (PSG) - 89
  12. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) - 89
  13. Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) - 89
  14. Joshua Kimmich (Bayrern Munich) - 89
  15. Casemiro (Manchester United) - 89
  16. Alisson (Liverpool) - 89
  17. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 89
  18. Ederson (Manchester United) - 89
  19. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)  - 89
  20. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - 89
  21. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 88
  22. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - 88
  23. Marquinhos (PSG) - 88
FIFA 23 Top 23 Ratings
FIFA 23 Top 23 Ratings EA Sports/FIFA 23

Following EA's release of the ratings on Monday, fans have taken to social media to react to Messi and Ronaldo's ratings.

Messi FIFA 23 Rating
Messi FIFA 23 Rating EA Sports/FIFA 23
Ronaldo FIFA 23 Ratings
Ronaldo FIFA 23 Ratings EA Sports/FIFA 23

The duo have dominated the sport and in-game ratings for more than a decade but it appears that time as expected has caught up with the iconic stars. Messi saw a downgrade of -2 while Ronaldo got a downgrade of -1 despite his individual brilliance for Manchester United last campaign.

Another significant feature was the fact that both were awarded 81 for Pace, the lowest in their career and a trait that they once boasted around the 90 mark in times past.

Here's how fans have reacted to their latest FIFA 23 ratings:

