FIFA 23: Nigeria missing as 5 African Nations expected to feature

Nigeria will once again NOT be included in EA's next edition with Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon set to feature as playable teams FIFA 23.

Nigeria will not feature in FIFA 23
Nigeria will not feature in FIFA 23

As we continue to anticipate the release of FIFA 23 this fall, EA has continued to tease fans on what to expect in what is likely their final spin-off with Football's governing body.

EA had included a total of 33 countries that were playable in FIFA 22.

The only new addition to FIFA 22 was the introduction of Ukraine, and they also were struck with a huge loss in the form of African national teams after licensing issues had prevented them for featuring in the game.

However, with the 2022 World Cup approaching, EA have managed to acquire the rights to feature a World Cup mode in FIFA 23.

Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappe are FIFA 23 cover stars
Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappe are FIFA 23 cover stars EA Sports

What this means is that, we will be seeing a grand total of 16 new playable nations introduced into the game after they all qualified for this year's finals in Qatar.

Five African nations are expected to feature in FIFA 23 as playable sides including Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia - with all five having qualified for Qatar's showpiece.

As per the ever-reliable FUT 23 News, here are the confirmed new nations that are set to feature in the game.

  • Cameroon
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Ecuador
  • Ghana
  • Iran
  • Japan
  • Morocco
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland
  • Tunisia
  • Uruguay

These 16 nations have been added into the game due to the fact FIFA 23 will be featuring a ‘World Cup mode’ add-on, which is expected to be released sometime in November.

Sadio Mane will be playable with the Lions of Teranga in FIFA 23
Sadio Mane will be playable with the Lions of Teranga in FIFA 23 AFP
Achraf Hakimi will also be playable for Morocco in FIFA 23
Achraf Hakimi will also be playable for Morocco in FIFA 23 AFP

Fans can now use Bayern Munich’s new 'electric' signing and two-time CAF Player of the year Sadio Mane in his international colours of Senegal as well as Paris St Germain's 'sensational' wingback Achraf Hakimi who can now be playable with Morocco.

Nigeria's failure to qualify for the World Cup this year will now mean that the Super Eagles side will once more miss out on EA's next edition of their iconic franchise.

The last time Nigeria featured in the game was in EA SPORTS 2010 FIFA World Cup™ edition released in 2010 following their qualification for the showpiece then in South Africa.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will not feature in FIFA 23
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will not feature in FIFA 23 Pulse Nigeria

Since then, the three-time African Champions have failed to be included as a playable team with rumours of licensing issues with African teams appearing to get in the way.

Regardless, back in 2010, EA could include as many international sides as possible because that particular edition was specifically a World Cup mode one-off.

Nigeria's chances of being included in FIFA 23 could have been much higher if the Super Eagles had bested Ghana in the Jollof Derby qualifiers for Qatar's showpiece.

Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana
Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana AFP

We can't be certain for sure, but it's more likely than it isn't that the Super Eagles team would have made a return in September's release.

There is no confirmation yet on whether EA will be adding any more nations into the game including teams that failed qualify for the World Cup.

However, Pulse Sports Nigeria will be surre to keep you up to date as the build-up to FIFA 23's release next month continues.

