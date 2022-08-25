FIFA 23: Nigeria missing as 5 African Nations expected to feature

EA had included a total of 33 countries that were playable in FIFA 22.

The only new addition to FIFA 22 was the introduction of Ukraine, and they also were struck with a huge loss in the form of African national teams after licensing issues had prevented them for featuring in the game.

However, with the 2022 World Cup approaching, EA have managed to acquire the rights to feature a World Cup mode in FIFA 23.

What this means is that, we will be seeing a grand total of 16 new playable nations introduced into the game after they all qualified for this year's finals in Qatar.

Five African nations are expected to feature in FIFA 23 as playable sides including Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia - with all five having qualified for Qatar's showpiece.

All Confirmed New Nations In FIFA 23

As per the ever-reliable FUT 23 News, here are the confirmed new nations that are set to feature in the game.

Cameroon

Costa Rica

Croatia

Ecuador

Ghana

Iran

Japan

Morocco

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

South Korea

Switzerland

Tunisia

Uruguay

These 16 nations have been added into the game due to the fact FIFA 23 will be featuring a ‘World Cup mode’ add-on, which is expected to be released sometime in November.

Fans can now use Bayern Munich’s new 'electric' signing and two-time CAF Player of the year Sadio Mane in his international colours of Senegal as well as Paris St Germain's 'sensational' wingback Achraf Hakimi who can now be playable with Morocco.

Why Nigeria will not feature in FIFA 23

Nigeria's failure to qualify for the World Cup this year will now mean that the Super Eagles side will once more miss out on EA's next edition of their iconic franchise.

The last time Nigeria featured in the game was in EA SPORTS 2010 FIFA World Cup™ edition released in 2010 following their qualification for the showpiece then in South Africa.

Since then, the three-time African Champions have failed to be included as a playable team with rumours of licensing issues with African teams appearing to get in the way.

Regardless, back in 2010, EA could include as many international sides as possible because that particular edition was specifically a World Cup mode one-off.

Nigeria's chances of being included in FIFA 23 could have been much higher if the Super Eagles had bested Ghana in the Jollof Derby qualifiers for Qatar's showpiece.

We can't be certain for sure, but it's more likely than it isn't that the Super Eagles team would have made a return in September's release.

There is no confirmation yet on whether EA will be adding any more nations into the game including teams that failed qualify for the World Cup.