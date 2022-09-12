FIFA 23: Mbappe, Van Dijk and Pedri headline first batch of Ratings Reveal

The concept of FIFA ambassadors started when regional covers were introduced featuring popular players of those regions.

In FIFA 17, Electronic Arts started to invite a short selection of players to promote their game globally, and that has been the norm in subsequent years.

Usually, each edition of FIFA features from 3 to 12 ambassadors, including hot prospects, women, and former players and they are hierarchically organized into three tiers namely:

Main Ambassador

The cover star(s) who also features in the main game screens and most important FIFA marketing campaigns.

Tier 1 Ambassador

Very popular player who features in game mode screens, FUT pack covers and several FIFA marketing campaigns.

Tier 2 Ambassador

A popular player who may feature in some game screens and a few FIFA marketing campaigns.

FIFA 23 Ambassador Ratings Revealed

Cover stars Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr are the main ambassadors for this year's edition but some players remain from last year as tier 1 and tier 2 ambassadors.

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, EA revealed the ratings for this year's ambassadors with some football stars being awarded massive upgrades. Full list below:

Kylian Mbappe - 91 (Tier 1)

Futbin

The 23-year-old Paris St Germain superstar has been the cover star for EA's iconic franchise in the last three editions. The prolific French attacker maintained his rating from the previous edition and is one of the very best players in the game as well as on the planet.

Vinícius Jr - 86 (Tier 1)

Futbin

Vini has established himself as one of the most exciting wingers on the planet. He’s a bolt of lightning down the wing. He's a tireless trainer, a selfless playmaker, and a humble champion. The 22-year-old Brazilian is the future of the Real Madrid side that defeated Liverpool to lift a record 14th Champions League title.

Vini got a deserved upgrade of +6 after his stellar campaign with the La Liga champions last season.

Alphonso Davies - 84 (Tier 1)

Futbin

Davies put Canada back on the map in 2021, leading his country into their first World Cup in 36 years. He's one of the fastest players on the planet and in the game having laid claim to the whole left side of the pitch, burning past defenders for his country and stopping them in their tracks for Bayern Munich.

However, his injuries have not quite helped him with his ratings in the game as the 21-year-old saw a downgrade of -2 from his previous OVR.

Heung-Min Son - 89 (Tier 1)

EA Sports/FIFA 23

Son establishes a new ceiling every season, elevating from club cult hero and a national team icon to Premier League Golden Boot holder.

The 30-year-old Korean attacker is the biggest Asian superstar in football at the moment.

Son maintained his ratings from the last edition as expected after a stellar individual campaign for Tottenham Hotspur, although fans may be a bit disappointed he didn't hit the 90 mark.

Jack Grealish - 84 (Tier 2)

Futbin

With his socks bunched superstitiously around his ankles and his hair majestically waving in the breeze, Grealish lifted his first Premier League title in his inaugural season in Manchester. The 26-year-old attacker managed to maintain his rating from the previous edition.

Virgil Van Dijk - 90 (Tier 2)

Futbin

Van Dijk's composure, grace, and strength are qualities that place him among the best in his position. The towering Dutchman calms teammates and terrifies opponents, putting up competition in every final Liverpool finds themselves in and has also led the Netherlands back to the World Cup in Qatar later this year. Van Dijk saw an upgrade in his OVR by +1, as well as hitting the 90 mark.

Jude Bellingham - 84 (Tier 2)

Futbin

At just 19 years old, he’s one of the youngest players to ever be named to the Bundesliga Team of the Season. He’s composed beyond his years, effortless on the ball, and driven to be the best player in every game. Bellingham deservedly saw a massive upgrade of +5 from his rating in the previous edition.

Pedri - 85 (Tier 2)

Futbin

FC Barcelona had one hell of a season and a summer. But the fans can recognize the talent. Despite playing just 22 games last season, Pedri was voted as their best player last season, an accolade that Lionel Messi consistently won at the Camp Nou before his exit. Pedri got his deserved upgrade of +4 in FIFA 23.

Christian Pulisic - 82 (Tier 2)

Futbin

“Captain America” had a marquee year in red, white, and blue. His extra-time penalty led the USMNT to the first ever CONCACAF Nations League title, and his classy hat trick against Panama all but confirmed the US’s place on the world stage this November.

Pulisic has proved that he can do it, especially as his Nation's World Cup hopes rests on his shoulders this November. He's maintained his rating from the previous edition.

Kai Havertz - 84 (Tier 2)

Havertz has seemed to find the back of the net regardless of where he is deployed for Chelsea. Surprisingly, he’s become the focal point for Chelsea’s attack, although it remains to be seen how long that would last. The 23-year-old German maintained his rating from the previous edition.

João Félix - 84 (Tier 2)

Futbin

Two words describe an Atlético de Madrid Player of the Season: relentless and clinical. Or this season: João Félix.

The hard-working Portuguese starlet was as tidy as he was tireless this campaign, an unrelenting force and a magnet for the spectacular, having netted double figures for the Los Rojiblancos in consecutive seasons. Felix received an upgrade of +1 from his previous rating.

Federico Valverde - 84 (Tier 2)

Futbin

At 23 years of age, Federico Valverde has become the latest talent to emerge from the small South American country of Uruguay and establish himself as one of the best players in his position at Real Madrid and on the world stage. Valverde received an upgrade of +1 from his previous rating.

Dušan Vlahovic - 84 (Tier 2)

EA Sports/FIFA 23

The 22-year-old Serbian goal machine continues to light up the Serie A each week with the spectacular.