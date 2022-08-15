FIFA 23: Marvel and EA Sports collaborate to reveal FUT Super Heroes

The franchise had earlier announced that FIFA Ultimate Team would be getting a new host of FUT Heroes that come with an important twist for players looking to build their dream team.

FUT Heroes is a feature that brings football's fan favourites back to the pitch, with special items that represent the memorable moments in their career that made them cult legends.

This year EA Sports have collaborated with Hollywood Production giants Marvel Entertainment to transform football’s fan favorites into Super Heroes as they make their return to the pitch.

EA Sports and Marvel have already rolled out the collaboration art for some the legends in this year's edition including Ivory Coast and Manchester City legend Yaya Toure as well as a host of other footballing greats.

FIFA 23: Marvel and EA Sports collaborate for FUT SuperHeroes

Here's the full list of Marvel and FUT Heroes that have been revealed and their Super Hero names.

Yaya Toure - The Citadel

A midfield titan for Manchester City and Ivory Coast, smashing through defenders, Yaya Toure has been described as 'The Citadel'.

Landon Donovan - The Brave

Landon Donovan's courage inspired the United States in his last appearance for the Americans at the2010 World Cup in South Africa. The man widely regarded as 'the greatest American soccer player of all time' has been described as 'The Brave'

Claudio Marchisio - Il Principino

Marchisio has been described as the Prince of Turin, ruler of every midfield for both club and country. His superhero name, for this reason, is 'II Principino' which means 'The Second Prince'.

Park Ji-Sung - TigerHeart

For core gamers, Park Ji-Sung no doubt boasts boundless energy and unyielding stamina and for this reason, the greatest Asian footballer of all time has been described as 'The TigerHeart'.

Ricardo Carvalho - The Anticipator

Portuguese great Ricardo Carvalho is one of the greatest defenders in his nation's history. He's been described as the center back that is always two seconds ahead and never caught unaware - 'The Anticipator'.

FIFA 23 is set to be released officially on September 30,2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC Steam and Google Stadia.