FIFA 23: Jay-Jay Okocha and Yaya Touré make top 5 highest rated FUT Heroes

EA had earlier announced a collaboration with Hollywood and Comic book giants Marvel Entertainment, as the duo united to bring more of football’s fan favourites back to the pitch in FIFA 23, by transforming FUT Heroes into Super Heroes.

For the first time in the history of FIFA Ultimate Team, the unique illustrated designs will replace real-world player photos in-game for 21 of the selected FIFA World Cup FUT Hero items.

This past week, EA and Marvel have unveiled brand-new superheroes featuring a host of football icons such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Yaya Toure, Claudio Marchisio, Park Ji-Sung, and a host of others.

EA Sports

Jay-Jay Okocha and Yay Toure are among the highest-rated items in FUT 23 Heroes

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha and Ivory Coast legend Yay Toure who are the only confirmed ex-African football stars have made the top five highest-rated items following the stat reveal of the FUT Heroes list.

EA Sports

Pulse Nigeria

Okocha and Toure were both awarded an OVR of 89.

All confirmed Ratings for FUT 23 Heroes

Here are all the confirmed ratings for all the new Heroes set to feature in FIFA 23.

EA Sports