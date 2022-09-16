SUPER EAGLES

Calvin Bassey calls EA 'a Joke' after seeing his FIFA 23 Rating

David Ben
The Super Eagles and Ajax star was not impressed with some of his attributes on his FIFA 23 Card following a review with his teammates.

The 22-year-old completed a summer switch to Eredivisie giants Ajax after a stellar season with Scottish club Rangers that saw them reach the finals of the Europa League finals, even though they eventually lost out to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

Bassey has also been touted as one of the shining lights in the Nigerian National team, having impressed since his debut in March earlier this year.

EA has continued to build up to the official release of FIFA 23 later this September.

They have already released some of the ratings for the upcoming edition with fans having to debate online about the cards of some of their various football stars.

Recently, Ajax players had reviewed their FIFA 23 cards with some players in the club satisfied with their ratings while a few others certainly felt they deserved better.

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey was significantly not impressed with some of his Card stats despite his upgrade.

Bassey is the Nigerian with the highest upgrade in the upcoming edition of the iconic franchise.

While he isn't among the top 5 highest-rated Super Eagles players in FIFA 23, the 22-year-old defender has seen a significant upgrade in his ratings.

However, in a video uploaded on YouTube by Ajax FC, the Nigerian international was not exactly pleased with his stats and claimed the game developers aren't taking him seriously.

Bassey was in the presence of Brian Brobbey, Jurriën Timber, and Steven Bergwijn who all seemed to find their respective ratings a bit interesting.

The 22-year-old defender saw a significant upgrade of +9 and was rated 74 on his FIFA 23 Card.

Bassey was awarded an impressive +11 for his Pace, his Shooting was also increased by +5, Dribbling by +9, Passing by +12, Physical by +14 and his Defensive which he was most disappointed with by just +7.

It's fair to say Bassey's new OVR is not a reflection of his stellar improvement as a player and even by his standards, he deserved better at least.

Even he knows this, and it's no surprise his shock as some certain attributes which he is certainly better by a mile.

Regardless, the Super Eagles star is still one of the best defenders to use in the game with an impressive work rate in defense as well.

Calvin Bassey calls EA 'a Joke' after seeing his FIFA 23 Rating

