Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 breaks new record crossing over $1 Billion in sales

According to a press release on Business Wire, Modern Warfare 2 crossed $1 billion in worldwide sales through its first 10 days, dating back to launch on October 28, 2022.

The previous franchise-best was held by 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops II, which took just 15 days to hit the $1 billion mark.

Modern Warfare 2's incredible numbers was already to be expected after its first weekend, where it brought in $800 million worldwide, passing 2011's Modern Warfare 3 for the biggest first weekend in Call of Duty history.