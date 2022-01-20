Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala returns after two months layoff

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria

Oshoala came on as a substitute for Barcelona Femeni against Real Madrid.

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala returned to action on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Oshoala was in action for Barcelona Femeni as they recorded a 1-0 victory against fierce rivals Real Madrid in a Supercopa de España Femenina semifinal fixture.

The only goal of the game was scored by captain Alexia Putellas in additional time.

The crucial goal for Putellas comes days after she received The Best FIFA Women's Player for the year 2021.

Asisat Oshoala came on as a substitute after her injury
Asisat Oshoala came on as a substitute after her injury Pulse Nigeria

Oshoala was out of action for two months after she ruptured her posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

The injury happened when in action for Barcelona Femeni against German outfit TSG Hoffenheim in a UEFA Women's Champions League group stage fixture on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The 27-year-old was introduced by Lluís Cortés in the 61st minute for Leila Ouahabi.

Oshoala will aim to get more game time when Barcelona Femeni takes on Real Betis in a Spanish Primera Division fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

