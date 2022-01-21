Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa gifts 600k to Central Mosque in Garoua

Musa shows the importance of Islam with a token of $1,500.

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has donated $1,500 to a Central Mosque in Garoua while at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The 29-year-old is known to be a devout Muslim who takes his religion of Islam seriously.

Sources in Garoua where the Super Eagles have played all three group games stated what Musa did for the Muslim community in the area.

Musa along with Almeria forward Sadiq Umar are known to be the two Muslims on the team who have been observing their prayers at the mosque that were rewarded with the money.

A camp source; "Musa has donated $1,500 to support the ongoing building project of the Central Mosque in Garoua.

"Players and officials of the team have been worshiping in the Central Mosque since they arrived in Garoua.

"The gesture to support the ongoing building project was appreciated by the leaders of the Mosque."

Musa has only featured in the Super Eagles' second group game against Sudan.

The veteran will aim to get more playing time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a round of 16 fixture scheduled for Sunday, January 23, 2022.

