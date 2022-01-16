'Sorting out my passport' - Southampton's Nathan Tella ready to dump England for 'dream' Super Eagles

The 22-year-old made this known in an interview with HampshireLive. Tella was born in Lambeth, England to Nigerian parents which makes him eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

The former Arsenal youth product stated in the interview that he has his eyes set on international football.

Speaking about his ambition, Tella said, "I would love to play international football, "hat's always been a dream of mine.

"If I went away with Nigeria, it would be something new and new experiences bring out the best in players.

"When I look at Che, I see that he has come back from Scotland as a more mature player. There is no reason why I can't do that, come back a more mature person."

Tella also stated that he is already taking steps to acquire a Nigerian passport but his focus still is on succeeding at Southampton.

He added, "Yeah' It's true. I haven't been contacted as such but I'm in the process of sorting out my passport for them."

"Whatever happens in the future I am just focused on being here and, yes, trying to score goals and help the team win and progress."

Pulse Nigeria

Tella then went on to explain that his eyes are glued to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

He continued, "I’m always keeping an eye on AFCON. I’m Nigerian, so I always want to focus and watch the games.

"Obviously, when I have any of my teammates (Moussa Djenepo, Mali) out there, I really want to know how they do.

"I’m happy he won yesterday, despite the ending, but it was good that he was able to win, and I wish him all the best."

Tella has been a breakthrough player for Southampton under Ralph Hasenhüttl this season.

The midfield enforcer continues to make the most of the minutes he is afforded by the Saints.