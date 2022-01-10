AFCON 2021: 'Partey will be back at Arsenal soon' - Reactions as Morocco beat Ghana in Group C opener

Ghana put in a defensive showing and went to the halftime break level.

The only goal of the game would come for Morocco in the 84th minute when Angers forward Sofiane Boufal converted a loose ball.

Morocco would hold on to claim an important three points starting their campaign at the AFCON with a win.

After the game, Ghanaian and Arsenal fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Partey, who is 28 years old, dominated most of the conversation about the game.

Ghanaian fans were disappointed the midfielder could not make a clearance which resulted in a chance that led to the goal Morocco scored.

Arsenal fans were however more lenient in their criticism offering support for his return to England if Ghana are eliminated early in the competition.

See reactions below

