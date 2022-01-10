AFCON 2021: 'Partey will be back at Arsenal soon' - Reactions as Morocco beat Ghana in Group C opener

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Thomas Partey was criticized for his performance against Morocco.

Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfield enforcer Thomas Partey rose to the top of the trends following Ghana's 0-1 defeat to Morocco in their opening group game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) played on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Recommended articles

Ghana put in a defensive showing and went to the halftime break level.

The only goal of the game would come for Morocco in the 84th minute when Angers forward Sofiane Boufal converted a loose ball.

Morocco would hold on to claim an important three points starting their campaign at the AFCON with a win.

After the game, Ghanaian and Arsenal fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Partey, who is 28 years old, dominated most of the conversation about the game.

Ghanaian fans were disappointed the midfielder could not make a clearance which resulted in a chance that led to the goal Morocco scored.

Arsenal fans were however more lenient in their criticism offering support for his return to England if Ghana are eliminated early in the competition.

See reactions below

Thomas Partey was blamed for Ghana's defeat to Morocco
Thomas Partey was blamed for Ghana's defeat to Morocco Pulse Nigeria
Thomas Partey may return to Arsenal earlier than expected
Thomas Partey may return to Arsenal earlier than expected Pulse Nigeria
There are Arsenal fans who want Thomas Partey back as soon as possible
There are Arsenal fans who want Thomas Partey back as soon as possible Pulse Nigeria
Thomas Partey did not have his best outing against Morocco
Thomas Partey did not have his best outing against Morocco Pulse Nigeria
Some fans were supportive of Thomas Partey despite the defeat
Some fans were supportive of Thomas Partey despite the defeat Pulse Nigeria
Thomas Partey was involved in a mix up which resulted to Morocco's goal
Thomas Partey was involved in a mix up which resulted to Morocco's goal Pulse Nigeria

Ghana will aim to bounce back from defeat to Morocco when they Gabon in their next group fixture scheduled for Friday, January 14, 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: 'Partey will be back at Arsenal soon' - Reactions as Morocco beat Ghana in Group C opener

AFCON 2021: 'Partey will be back at Arsenal soon' - Reactions as Morocco beat Ghana in Group C opener

AFCON 2021: Sofiane Boufal's late goal dims Stars in Group C opener

AFCON 2021: Sofiane Boufal's late goal dims Stars in Group C opener

Covid cases in Premier League drop for second successive week

Covid cases in Premier League drop for second successive week

Boufal strikes late as Morocco edge Ghana in clash of titans

Boufal strikes late as Morocco edge Ghana in clash of titans

AFCON 2021: Senegal Vs. Zimbabwe Player Ratings

AFCON 2021: Senegal Vs. Zimbabwe Player Ratings

'Invaluable' Coutinho completes Villa medical

'Invaluable' Coutinho completes Villa medical

Trending

AFCON 2021: 10 most expensive players in Cameroon

AFCON 2021 Most expensive players

AFCON 2021: Al-Shabab blame NFF for Ighalo's absence in Cameroon

Odion Ighalo

AFCON 2021: Sadio Mane responds to heart attack threat by 'Juju' witch doctor

Sadio Mane

'Ronaldo destroys clubs' -Twitter reacts as Wolves embarrass Manchester United at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United started 2022 with a loss