Rasheedat Ajibade: Super Falcons striker celebrates 22nd birthday

Born in Lagos Nigeria, Ajibade came through the youth system to the National team.

She represented Nigeria with the Flamingos at the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica and the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

Ajibade was also part of the Falconets team at the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea and the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France.

To celebrate her special day, Ajibade took to her official Instagram account to post a picture in a dark green outfit.

Along with the post was a message that said, "TODAY, A GREAT PRIVILEGE I WILL NEVER TAKE FOR GRANTED 🙇‍♀️, ALL GLORY TO THE MOST HIGH GOD🙌🙏."

The official Instagram account of Nigeria's senior women's national football team also celebrated Ajibade on her birthday.

The post had a caption that said, "Happy birthday to “Rash, the blue hair girl.” We wish you many happy returns. pls send in your wishes for @rasheedatt10."

Ajibade started her professional career in the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) with FC Robo.