Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Rasheedat Ajibade on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, turned 22.
Rasheedat Ajibade: Super Falcons striker celebrates 22nd birthday
Ajibade born in 1999, turns a year older on December 8.
Born in Lagos Nigeria, Ajibade came through the youth system to the National team.
She represented Nigeria with the Flamingos at the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica and the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.
Ajibade was also part of the Falconets team at the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea and the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France.
To celebrate her special day, Ajibade took to her official Instagram account to post a picture in a dark green outfit.
Along with the post was a message that said, "TODAY, A GREAT PRIVILEGE I WILL NEVER TAKE FOR GRANTED 🙇♀️, ALL GLORY TO THE MOST HIGH GOD🙌🙏."
The official Instagram account of Nigeria's senior women's national football team also celebrated Ajibade on her birthday.
The post had a caption that said, "Happy birthday to “Rash, the blue hair girl.” We wish you many happy returns. pls send in your wishes for @rasheedatt10."
Ajibade started her professional career in the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) with FC Robo.
She then moved to Norweigian side Avaldnes and is now in the Spanish Primera Division with Atlético de Madrid.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng