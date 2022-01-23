President Buhari motivates Super Eagles ahead of Tunisia clash [Video]

The conversation with the President comes just hours before the Super Eagles take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a round of 16 encounter at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles recorded comfortable victories against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau to top their group and progress to the knockout stages.

Buhari talked to the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick, Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd), Captain Ahmed Musa, and Coach Augustine Eguavoen via a video conference from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the President, the players have been making the country happy and should not stop until they eventually lift the trophy while mentioning two key players by their names Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The President said, “You’ve been doing Nigeria proud. You’ve been winning. Please keep on winning. The Federal Government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players. Please keep doing the country proud.”

Coach Austine Eguavoen responded to the President as he said, “We are so excited that His Excellency, President Buhari, has come to speak with us this morning. On behalf of the players and the technical crew, I want to say thank you very much, sir.

“The group stage has passed, and your speaking to us is a morale booster. Thank you for your support, Mr President, we also thank the Hon. Minister, and the NFF President. We are so privileged and want to promise that you should just relax, we’ll come out victorious. We won’t let the nation down.”

Team captain Ahmed Musa told the President that the players were privileged to have spoken to him.,

He said, “We will make Nigeria proud, now that we have the blessings of the father of the nation."

Pinnick along with the Honorable Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare then charged the Super Eagles again.