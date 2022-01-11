The Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 1-0 win against the Pharaohs' of Egypt in their opening group game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) played on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
'Senior man to the rescue' - Nigerians react as Super Eagles swamp Egypt in AFCON 2021 opener
The Super Eagles of Nigeria were superior to the Pharaohs of Egypt.
The only goal of the game came in the first half when a well-cushioned header by Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo was converted by Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.
That would be the only goal of the game as the Super Eagles put up a disciplined defensive display in the second half to hold on to their advantage.
The AFCON finally came to life as two of the continent's heavyweight battled it out at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
Nigerian football fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Super Eagles win.
The technique of the goal scored by Iheanacho dominated much of the conversation.
Nantes forward Moses Simon was praised for his performance but also criticized for his delivery into the box.
Egypt will search for their first win in their next group game against Guinea Bissau while the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Sudan in their next fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022.