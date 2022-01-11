'Senior man to the rescue' - Nigerians react as Super Eagles swamp Egypt in AFCON 2021 opener

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were superior to the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Nigeria vs Egypt
Nigeria vs Egypt

The Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 1-0 win against the Pharaohs' of Egypt in their opening group game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) played on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The only goal of the game came in the first half when a well-cushioned header by Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo was converted by Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

That would be the only goal of the game as the Super Eagles put up a disciplined defensive display in the second half to hold on to their advantage.

The AFCON finally came to life as two of the continent's heavyweight battled it out at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

Nigerian football fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Super Eagles win.

The technique of the goal scored by Iheanacho dominated much of the conversation.

Iheanacho was the hero as Nigeria defeated Egypt
Iheanacho was the hero as Nigeria defeated Egypt Pulse Nigeria
Iheanacho received praise from Nigerians on Twitter
Iheanacho received praise from Nigerians on Twitter Pulse Nigeria

Nantes forward Moses Simon was praised for his performance but also criticized for his delivery into the box.

Moses Simon was lauded for his performance against Egypt
Moses Simon was lauded for his performance against Egypt Pulse Nigeria
The Nantes forward was a threat on the left wing
The Nantes forward was a threat on the left wing Pulse Nigeria
Simon may be moving to new club soon after his performance against Egypt
Simon may be moving to new club soon after his performance against Egypt Pulse Nigeria
There were some fans who were critical of Simon's crosses in the game
There were some fans who were critical of Simon's crosses in the game Pulse Nigeria

Egypt will search for their first win in their next group game against Guinea Bissau while the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Sudan in their next fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022.

