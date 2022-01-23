The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a 1-0 loss to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) fixture played on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
AFCON 2021: Nigerians blame Buhari as Tunisia knock out Super Eagles
The conversation with the president is to blame for the Super Eagles' dismal performance against Tunisia.
Youssef Msakni scored the only goal of the game for Tunisia in the 47th minute.
The Super Eagles played for almost 30 minutes with 10 men after substitute Alex Iwobi received a red card for a dangerous tackle.
After three group victories against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau the Super Eagles are out of the competition in the round of 16 and Nigerians were not pleased.
Top of the trends was President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.
The President dominated the trends after motivating the Super Eagles through a zoom call earlier in the day.
Nigerian football fans blamed the Presidents conversation with the team for the loss.
The Super Eagles will now focus on the final 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification series against the Black Stars of Ghana scheduled for March.