AFCON 2021: Nigerians blame Buhari as Tunisia knock out Super Eagles

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

The conversation with the president is to blame for the Super Eagles' dismal performance against Tunisia.

Buhari
Buhari

The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a 1-0 loss to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) fixture played on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Recommended articles

Youssef Msakni scored the only goal of the game for Tunisia in the 47th minute.

The Super Eagles played for almost 30 minutes with 10 men after substitute Alex Iwobi received a red card for a dangerous tackle.

After three group victories against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau the Super Eagles are out of the competition in the round of 16 and Nigerians were not pleased.

Top of the trends was President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

The President dominated the trends after motivating the Super Eagles through a zoom call earlier in the day.

Nigerian football fans blamed the Presidents conversation with the team for the loss.

Buhari
Buhari Pulse Nigeria
Buhari
Buhari Pulse Nigeria
Buhari
Buhari Pulse Nigeria
Buhari
Buhari Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles will now focus on the final 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification series against the Black Stars of Ghana scheduled for March.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Nigerians blame Buhari as Tunisia knock out Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Nigerians blame Buhari as Tunisia knock out Super Eagles

Msakni strikes as Tunisia shock Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

Msakni strikes as Tunisia shock Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

AFCON2021: COVID-19-hit Tunisia knocks out 10-man Nigeria

AFCON2021: COVID-19-hit Tunisia knocks out 10-man Nigeria

Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Gabon coach laments Aubameyang loss after AFCON exit

Gabon coach laments Aubameyang loss after AFCON exit

Chiesa out for seven months after 'perfect' knee operation

Chiesa out for seven months after 'perfect' knee operation

Trending

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

Some Nigerian men have had enough of Maduka Okoye's posts on Twitter

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Chisom Egbuchulam

AFCON 2021: Ghanaian legend Sammy Kuffour visits Super Eagles coach Eguavoen

Kuffour and Eguavoen chilling in Cameroon

'Sorting out my passport' - Southampton's Nathan Tella ready to dump England for 'dream' Super Eagles

Nathan Tella