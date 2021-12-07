RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Nigerian-born NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates 27th birthday in style

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered an outstanding performance on his 27th birthday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nigerian-born NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo turned 27 on Monday, December 6, 2021.

It also was game day for his side Milwaukee Bucks as they hosted conference rivals the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Giannis featured for 36 of the available 48 minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks as they recorded a 112-104 victory against the Cavaliers.

To help his side to a win, Giannis scored 27 points, on his 27th birthday. He also added 12 rebounds and two assists. After the game, he took to his official Instagram account to post pictures.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Milwaukee, thank you for all the love on my birthday! Let’s keep this going."

Mariah, Giannis' partner and mother of his two children, Maverick and Liam, also took to her official Instagram account to celebrate the special occasion.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was in action for the Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo was in action for the Milwaukee Bucks Pulse Nigeria

Along with a photo of her and Giannis was a message that said, "Happy Birthday My Love!

"I pray your smile continues to brighten up any room and you always find the joy in life. Thank you for loving our boys the way you do and all the sacrifices you make for our family.

"Cheers to so many more years of memories together! It ain’t been easy but it’s been worth it."

Born in Greece to Nigerian parents, Giannis led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years and was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the finals.

He is also a two-time regular season NBA MVP, one-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Giannis returns to action with the Milwaukee Bucks when they travel to face the Miami Heat on Thursday, December, 9.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

