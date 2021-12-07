RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star takes daughter Matilde out for driving class

Tosin Abayomi

The Manchester United midfielder posed with his daughter on the wheel.

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes took to social media to post a photo of him and his daughter Matilde.

Fernandes was key in helping Manchester United to a hard-fought victory against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Preparing for a midweek Champions League clash, Fernandes took to his official Instagram account to post a photo of him and his daughter.

The photo shows Bruno holding his daughter's hand as she poses trying to navigate the car.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was instrumental as the Red Devilsl beat Crystal Palace in their last game AFP

The photo blew up on social media as Maltide born in 2017, is just four years old.

Along with the photo was a message that said, "Tough job for Santa Claus this year as Matilde is waiting for a unicorn."

Fernandes who has two children has scored five goals and contributed nine assists in all competition for the Red Devils this season.

Bruno is expected to be in action when Manchester United host reigning Switzerland Super League champions Young Boys in their final Champions League group game scheduled for Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star takes daughter Matilde out for driving class

