'Win for Me' - Emmanuel Adebayor urges Super Eagles; brags about Nigerian heritage

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Watch Adebayor speak in Yoruba urging the Super Eagles to victory.

Emmanuel Adebayor
Emmanuel Adebayor

The captain of the Togo senior men's national football team Emmanuel Adebayor has urged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to go for victory when they take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Recommended articles

After winning all three group games against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau, the Super Eagles are set for a round of 16 battle against Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

A video of former Arsenal star Adebayor along with Super Eagles' great Daniel Amokachi has gone viral on social media.

twitter.com

In the video by BBC Journalist Mimi Fawaz, Amokachi and Adebayor both talked up the Super Eagles' chances against Tunisia.

Amokachi said, “We are soaring to the finals, but one day at a time.

"We know the game will be tricky, Tunisia is like the British weather, today they are shitty, the next second, they are flying. So we have to win it."

Emmanuel Adebayor and Daniel Amokachi both backed the Super Eagles to win
Emmanuel Adebayor and Daniel Amokachi both backed the Super Eagles to win Pulse Nigeria

Adebayor went on to reveal that his parents are from Nigeria and the Super Eagles have his support against Tunisia.

He added, “Originally, my parents are from Nigeria, and I am a Nigerian, so you guys have to win for me. If you don’t want to win for yourself, it is your problem, but win for me. Super Eagles, we need to celebrate, we need to party, we need to dance.”

Adebayor is the all-time highest goal scorer for Togo and represented the country at the 2010 and 2013 AFCON editions.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Round of 16 – Tactical Match-ups (Monday)

AFCON 2021: Round of 16 – Tactical Match-ups (Monday)

'Win for Me' - Emmanuel Adebayor urges Super Eagles; brags about Nigerian heritage

'Win for Me' - Emmanuel Adebayor urges Super Eagles; brags about Nigerian heritage

President Buhari motivates Super Eagles ahead of Tunisia clash [Video]

President Buhari motivates Super Eagles ahead of Tunisia clash [Video]

Francis Ngannou's UFC 270 performance the latest indication of Cameroonian's evolution

Francis Ngannou's UFC 270 performance the latest indication of Cameroonian's evolution

AFCON 2021: Round of 16 – Tactical Match-ups (Sunday)

AFCON 2021: Round of 16 – Tactical Match-ups (Sunday)

Australia Open 2022: Alexander Zverev knocked out by Denis Shapovalov in straight sets

Australia Open 2022: Alexander Zverev knocked out by Denis Shapovalov in straight sets

Trending

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

Some Nigerian men have had enough of Maduka Okoye's posts on Twitter

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Chisom Egbuchulam

AFCON 2021: Ghanaian legend Sammy Kuffour visits Super Eagles coach Eguavoen

Kuffour and Eguavoen chilling in Cameroon

'Sorting out my passport' - Southampton's Nathan Tella ready to dump England for 'dream' Super Eagles

Nathan Tella