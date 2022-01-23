'Win for Me' - Emmanuel Adebayor urges Super Eagles; brags about Nigerian heritage

After winning all three group games against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau, the Super Eagles are set for a round of 16 battle against Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

A video of former Arsenal star Adebayor along with Super Eagles' great Daniel Amokachi has gone viral on social media.

In the video by BBC Journalist Mimi Fawaz, Amokachi and Adebayor both talked up the Super Eagles' chances against Tunisia.

Amokachi said, “We are soaring to the finals, but one day at a time.

"We know the game will be tricky, Tunisia is like the British weather, today they are shitty, the next second, they are flying. So we have to win it."

Pulse Nigeria

Adebayor went on to reveal that his parents are from Nigeria and the Super Eagles have his support against Tunisia.

He added, “Originally, my parents are from Nigeria, and I am a Nigerian, so you guys have to win for me. If you don’t want to win for yourself, it is your problem, but win for me. Super Eagles, we need to celebrate, we need to party, we need to dance.”