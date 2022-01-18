"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Maduka Okoye's latest post on Twitter triggered mixed reactions once again on social media

Some Nigerian men have had enough of Maduka Okoye's posts on Twitter
Some Nigerian men have had enough of Maduka Okoye's posts on Twitter

Super Eagles shot-stopper Maduka Okoye is fast becoming a household name on the streets of football Twitter.

Recommended articles

The 22-year-old Sparta Rotterdam has started all of Nigeria's games at the AFCON this January conceding only once in the process against Sudan in the 3-1 victory on January 15.

Okoye seems to effortlessly trend on Twitter allegedly because of his good looks and impressive physique as well and while the Nigerian ladies on Twitter are his biggest fans right now and love every moment, their male counterparts aren't having fun just as much.

Although Maduka Okoye had made this post on January 12, it continues to cause unnecessary wahala everywhere on the Twitter timeline as some Nigerian refuse to be intimidated by the shot-stopper's handsomeness.

twitter.com

Here are 10 of the most interesting reactions from the Nigerian males that didn't take it lightly at all - Screenshots below:

1

A Nigerian man makes an ultimate submission
A Nigerian man makes an ultimate submission Twitter

2

Another Nigerian man laments the difficulties he's experiencing wooing the woman of his dreams
Another Nigerian man laments the difficulties he's experiencing wooing the woman of his dreams Twitter

3

Nigerian husband expresses fear of his marriage in reaction to Okoye's post
Nigerian husband expresses fear of his marriage in reaction to Okoye's post Twitter

4

A Nigerian Apostle sends a warm and hearty goodwill message to the Super Eagles shot-stopper
A Nigerian Apostle sends a warm and hearty goodwill message to the Super Eagles shot-stopper Twitter

5

Another Nigerian man sends a stern reminder to Okoye
Another Nigerian man sends a stern reminder to Okoye Twitter

6

A Nigerian man finally connecting the puzzle
A Nigerian man finally connecting the puzzle Twitter

7

A pained Nigerian man doesn't hold back with his parody
A pained Nigerian man doesn't hold back with his parody Twitter

8

Another Nigerian dropping a quick reality check
Another Nigerian dropping a quick reality check Twitter

9

Another Nigerian yet again drags the supernatural into the equatiom
Another Nigerian yet again drags the supernatural into the equatiom Twitter

10

Another Nigerian man reminds Okoye that it's not that deep
Another Nigerian man reminds Okoye that it's not that deep Twitter

One thing is clear, Nigerian men will not go down without a fight and pending Okoye's performances for the Super Eagles in the remainder of their conquest in Cameroon at the AFCON, more social media reactions will most likely keep coming and we'll be sure to update you as it happens.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021:Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong looking forward to final group game

AFCON 2021:Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong looking forward to final group game

AFCON 2021: 'Mother of all Upsets' Comoros sends Ghana packing in record-breaking 3-2 win

AFCON 2021: 'Mother of all Upsets' Comoros sends Ghana packing in record-breaking 3-2 win

AFCON 2021:' I am very happy with the position at the NFF'- Super Eagles coach Eguavoen.

AFCON 2021:' I am very happy with the position at the NFF'- Super Eagles coach Eguavoen.

AFCON 2021: 'We are not going to take our foot off the pedal' - Super Eagles coach Eguavoen

AFCON 2021: 'We are not going to take our foot off the pedal' - Super Eagles coach Eguavoen

How Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf and captain Musa voted in FIFA Best’s Men’s Player of the Year

How Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf and captain Musa voted in FIFA Best’s Men’s Player of the Year

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

Trending

Kelechi Iheanacho beats Salah, Simon to win Man of the Match award

Kelechi Iheanacho

'Sorting out my passport' - Southampton's Nathan Tella ready to dump England for 'dream' Super Eagles

Nathan Tella

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Chisom Egbuchulam

AFCON 2021: Chelsea defender Rüdiger heaps praise on Sierra Leone for holding champions Algeria

Rudiger