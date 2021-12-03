RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo avoids pitch invader in Manchester United's victory against Arsenal

The Portuguese forward was not in the mood for photos during the high-profile fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo did his best to avoid a pitch invader as Manchester United recorded a 3-2 win against Arsenal in a Premier League fixture played on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The Portuguese superstar was once again the hero as Manchester United returned to winning ways against rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford.

It was a back and forth game between Manchester United and Arsenal. The Gunners went in front through Emile Smith-Rowe but United responded through Bruno Fernandes just before the halftime break.

The pitch invader was rushing towards Cristiano Ronaldo
The pitch invader was rushing towards Cristiano Ronaldo Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo put the Red Devils in front but Martin Odegaard equalized for Mikel Arteta's side.

Ronaldo had the final word as his penalty turned out to be the winner for Manchester United.

The 36-year-old is one of the game's greatest stars and is no surprise that fans rush onto the pitch to get a glimpse of him.

In the game against Arsenal, a supporter was able to breach security in the stands in an attempt to get close to Ronaldo.

The supporter was quickly spotted by the security personnel on the pitch. Ronaldo also immediately spotted the pitch invader rushing towards him and he adjusted his position on the pitch accordingly.

Cristiano Ronaldo watched as the pitch invader was arrested by security
Cristiano Ronaldo watched as the pitch invader was arrested by security Pulse Nigeria

To avoid contact with the pitch invader, he adjusted his hands as the game was still in progress.

Just before he was able to get to Ronaldo, the security personnel were able to get to the pitch invader.

Ronaldo's teammates could not believe the risk taken by the supporter to get close to the Portuguese star as he was hauled off by security.

The pitch invasion was at a crucial point in the game as both sides were still battling for the win.

This is not the first time a supporter has rushed to the pitch to get close to Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo previously gifted a pitch invader his jersey
Cristiano Ronaldo previously gifted a pitch invader his jersey Pulse Nigeria

In a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ronaldo's Portugal and the Republic of Ireland back in November, a young girl rushed to the pitch to greet Ronaldo.

The difference is that the game was over and Ronaldo gifted the young pitch invader his jersey along with a selfie.

Ronaldo is expected to return to action with Manchester United when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

