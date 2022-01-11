Check out the 4-star Ribadou hotel where the Super Eagles will stay for 3 AFCON group games

The Ribadou hotel is one of the recently completed hotels for the AFCON. It is located in the Northern region of Cameroon.

The Ribadou hotel has accommodation of 70 rooms and was completed in 2021 in Garoua.

It is a four-star hotel and the name Ribadou hotel was chosen for this building because of its unique architecture.

Ahead of the 2022 African Cup of Nations Football in Cameroon it was commissioned and built entirely by Mota Engil.

Few Cameroonians are aware that Ribadou is the original name of Garoua. It was the capital of the Northern Region which is probably why the authorities in Cameroon decided to bring the name back for the hotel.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are drawn alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau in Group D of the AFCON.

The team led by Austin Eguavoen will play all three group games in Garoua. Therefore the Super Eagles will be lodged at the Ribadou hotel for all their group games.

See photos below

