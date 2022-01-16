Who is Austino Milado? The man behind the ''Legendary" Super Eagles Gyration songs

And even as far generations come and go, this gyration has been embedded in the core roots of the Super Eagles, so deep, so strong that it might even transcend time itself.

After the Super Eagles' consecutive Group D 3-1 victory against Sudan in Round 2 of the AFCON in Cameroon on January 15, the team was captured in the dressing room vibing to Austin Milado's legendary gyration hit - "Super Eagles Carry Go" which was posted by the official page of the Nigerian Super Eagles on Twitter.

But who exactly is Austino Milado?

Austine Charles Uyammadu is also known as Austino Milado is a singer, songwriter, actor and master of ceremonies (MC).

He is most prominent for the popular Super Eagles theme song titled “Super Eagles Carry Go” aka “Walele” in praise of the Nigeria National team’s exploit in football, especially at the US '94 World Cup and is also known for his energetic live performances of gyration music on stage.

He is also very popular with pulling crowds at the annual Calabar Music festival and one of the pioneers of gyration music in Nigeria - a melodious brand of the genre with apt use of local traditional drums echoed by vocal choruses.

Milado has also performed in several headline shows like The Tom-Tom 40th Anniversary at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and The Coliseum Nite Shift Anniversary Celebration, both in Lagos.

Shortly after the release of the Super Eagles hit song which eventually shot him into the limelight, he sang the very popular campaign songs, then in 2003, for the River State governor Dr Peter Odili and his Abia State counterpart Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu which further boosted his profile as a musicla artiste and also performing in all the major campaign rallies in Rivers and Abia state at that time.

Milado is often seen as a true enigma when it comes to stage performances, mesmerizing his crowd and audiences at shows he's performed.

His stage energy oftentimes makes most of his fans call him “The Gyration Master” but according to him, he prefers to be known simply as “Mr Versatile”.

And it's indeed no surprise really, given how much he's done performing gyration songs at the highest level.