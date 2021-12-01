Watch Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhães fight masked robbers who wanted to steal his N24m Mercedes (video)

The incident happened at the defender's home in north London.

Magalhães, who joined Arsenal from French Ligue 1 side Lille last season, arrived home after spending time with the Gunners' latest recruit Rodrigo Tavares.

The 23-year-old and his friend were followed back by two thieves. The center-back was then confronted by the robbers as he and his friend came out of the car.

The robbers demanded Gabriel's mobile phone and car keys as the situation escalated.

Gabriel initially removed his watch to hand over to the thieves who were insisting on the car keys to his black Mercedes worth over 25 million naira.

While the thirty million dollar recruit resisted, the robber attacked him with a silver bat.

The robber who was wearing a hoodie has been identified as Abderaham Muse through a shocking CCTV footage.

The confrontation led to the robber running away as Gabriel punched him in the face, then wrestled him to the ground.

The robber and his accomplice were able to run away as the electronic gates of the Arsenal star were open all through the confrontation.

The 26-year-old robber was linked to a previous incident back in August after a scuffle.

His DNA from the robbery helped the police link him to the event and a five-year jail term followed.

At Harrow Court, Martin Lewis prosecuting narrated the situation when he said, “No injuries were suffered but a great deal of shock was caused. They happened to pick on two victims who were very fit and able to look after themselves.”

Judge Anupama Thompson said there was no evidence Muse and his accomplices targeted Gabriel because he was a Premier League star. Rather they had followed him to his home because he appeared to be wealthy.

“While you didn’t specifically target the victim on account of him being a well-known footballer, there was a realisation this person was wealthy and worthy of robbing,” she said.

“You saw a nice car and a nice house and thought it was rich pickings. Fortunately, thanks to the brave actions of the people you targeted, no further damage was done.”

The judge then responded, “You have an appalling record for a man of 26. This was a horrific and frightening attack on a group of people who were simply coming home from a night out.”

