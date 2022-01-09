AFCON 2021: Super Eagles midfielder among the most valuable players in Cameroon

Tosin Abayomi
Wilfred Ndidi is among the most valuable players at the AFCON.

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been included among the most valuable players at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The most valuable eleven players at the AFCON were revealed by popular media site Transfermarkt on their social media platforms.

The eleven players were based on their position and current estimation of value.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was the only member of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to be included in the most valuable players at the AFCON.

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is one of the most valuable players from the continent but will not be participating at the AFCON.

The 25-year-old has been sensational for Leicester City since he came to the Premier League from Belgium First Division outfit Genk back in 2017.

Ndidi is recognized as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and rightly reflected in his value.

According to the site, Ndidi is worth 60 million euros which makes him the fourth most valuable player at the tournament.

The list includes four players from Senegal, two from Morocco and Ivory Coast, with one each from Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Egypt.

29-year-old Senegal and Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy was selected in goal and is worth a 32 million euros

30-year-old Senegal and Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly is worth 45 million euros

22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Burkina Faso center-back Edmond Tapsoba is worth 40 million euros

25-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and Senegal left-back Abdou Diallo is worth 25 million euros

23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco wing back Achraf Hakimi is worth 70 million euros

25-year-old AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessié is worth 48 million euros

25-year-old Leicester City and Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is worth 60 million euros

29-year-old Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane is worth 90 million euros

30-year-old Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is worth 100 million euros

27-year-old Ajax Amsterdam and Ivory Coast striker Sébastien Haller is worth 30 million euros

24-year-old Sevilla and Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri is valued at 40 million euros

