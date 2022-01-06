AFCON 2021: Samuel Chukwueze's mother prays for his legs before departing for Cameroon

Chukwueze is one of the 28-player that will represent Nigeria at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Before his departure, Chukwueze's mother took time praying for her soon concerning his involvement at the African football fiesta.

In the video, Chukwueze is standing up while his mother is sitting down holding his legs while praying for him.

Chukwueze's mother prayed for him in their native Igbo language.

However, in the course of the prayer, she can be heard saying, “Let him be the Joshua of his people that will lead his people to the promised land.”

The video of Chukuweze and his mom involved in prayer has since gone viral gaining admiration from all around the world.

Before joining up with the Super Eagles, Chukwueze was in a rich vein of form.