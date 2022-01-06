AFCON 2021: Samuel Chukwueze's mother prays for his legs before departing for Cameroon

Tosin Abayomi
The Villarreal star will have the backing of God at the AFCON in Cameroon.

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Samuel Chukwueze rose to the top of the trends following his involvement in a heartwarming moment shared with his mother.

Chukwueze is one of the 28-player that will represent Nigeria at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Before his departure, Chukwueze's mother took time praying for her soon concerning his involvement at the African football fiesta.

Samuel chukwueze Mama prayed for him before he departed to represent Nigerian at the AFCON

In the video, Chukwueze is standing up while his mother is sitting down holding his legs while praying for him.

Chukwueze's mother prayed for him in their native Igbo language.

However, in the course of the prayer, she can be heard saying, “Let him be the Joshua of his people that will lead his people to the promised land.”

The video of Chukuweze and his mom involved in prayer has since gone viral gaining admiration from all around the world.

Before joining up with the Super Eagles, Chukwueze was in a rich vein of form.

Chukwueze was one of the bright spots at the 2019 AFCON edition in Egypt and will be expected to play a bigger role for the Super Eagles in Cameroon.

