'Super Eagles are going all the way'- Nigerians are confident of an AFCON title as Nigeria destroy Sudan to book round of 16 spot

The Super Eagles started well and went in front as early as the third minute when Samuel Chukwueze calmly converted a ball through from Moses Simon.

Just before the halftime, a mix-up led to Taiwo Awoniyi poking home to give the Super Eagles a two-goal cushion heading into break.

Seconds after the restart, Nantes winger, Simon smashed in the third to give Super Eagles a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Waliedin Khedr pulled one back for Sudan in the 70th minute after Ola Aina committed a foul in the penalty box.

The Super Eagles would coast on from there to secure a win which sees them through to the knock stages of the competition.

After another impressive performance from their beloved Eagles, Nigerian football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the game.

The general agreement was that this team was capable of going all the way in Cameroon.

Nantes forward Moses Simon was also praised for his performance. The 26-year-old scored and provided an assist playing a key role in the victory

