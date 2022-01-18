AFCON 2021: Ghanaian legend Sammy Kuffour visits Super Eagles coach Eguavoen

Kuffour, 45, who is retired, visited the Super Eagles camp in Garoua on Monday, January 17, 2022.

The former Black Stars defender was at the Hotel le Ribadou base to visit Super Eagles head coach Austine Eguavoen, who was also a defender during his playing days.

Both legends for their respective countries have a good relationship with off the pitch.

Kuffour enjoyed a splendid career with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich before he retired.

He played a key role as Bayern Munich won the 2001 UEFA Champions League title. Eguavoen on the other hand has ventured into coaching since he retired.

The Super Eagles and Black Stars are west African rivals with contrasting fortunes at the AFCON in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles beat Egypt and Sudan in their two group games while Ghana lost to Morocco and could only muster a draw against Gabon in their fixtures.

Kuffour will be looking hoping for Ghana's first victory at the tournament when they take on Comoros on Tuesday, January, 18.