AFCON 2021: Binance Becomes Official Sponsor of African Football Tournament

The AFCON will take place in Cameroon from January 9 till February 6, 2022. Binance brings technology and its global brand to African football.

This is the first time Binance will sponsor a large-scale football event. For the AFCON 2021 tournament the partnership with CAF makes Binance the exclusive cryptocurrency and blockchain platform.

Across CAF’s social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok Binance will be the official partner of the Assist of the Day, Binance Assist of the Week and Binance Assist of the Tournament.

General Secretary of CAF Veron Mosengo-Omba gave his thoughts on the partnership with Binance.

He said, “I am delighted to welcome Binance as an official sponsor of the AFCON tournament this year.

"Through this partnership with CAF, Binance will connect further with its users and the African community through football.

"CAF is ready to embrace blockchain-based technology and its impact on the future of African football development.

"I am certain that together with Binance, we can take African football to a new level.”

The partnership does not stop at the AFCON as since 2020 Binance has provided free crypto education classes to over 541,000 Africans - on topics ranging from user protection to building a career in blockchain.

Co-founder and CMO of Binance Yi He gave his thoughts on the partnership.

He said, “With a population of 1.2 billion Africans and the prevalence of blockchain technology; its use cases, we believe the African continent could lead the future of the blockchain industry.

"We will continue to put in our efforts in pushing the mainstream adoption of crypto, so that more people can understand crypto, and understand."

Binance Director for Africa Emmanuel Babalola also explained their plan for the continent.

He said: “Football is the most popular sport in Africa, one that unites the entire continent and as the leading blockchain ecosystem, we are proud to be an official sponsor of the AFCON tournament.

This corroborates our mission to take crypto mainstream across the continent.”

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is on the way with 24 countries competing for the biggest football prize on the continent.