PSG star Achraf Hakimi is feeling Burna Boy and Wizkid’s Ballon d’Or record

Hakimi is vibing to the Ballon d'Or record while at the AFCON.

Achraf Hakimi as been sensational for Morocco
Achraf Hakimi as been sensational for Morocco

Paris Saint Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has shown that he is a fan of Nigerian music.

Hakimi took to his official Twitter account to show off the song he has been listening to. The 23-year-old's tweet was a screenshot of the playlist on his phone.

The song he posted is titled Ballon d'Or by Nigerian singer and rapper Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy.

On the track, Burna Boy featured Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid.

twitter.com

The song was released late last year but the video dropped this January with a cameo appearance from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Hakimi is with the Moroccan national team at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The full-back has featured in two victories for the Atlas Lions in their group games.

Hakimi is expected to return to action for Morocco in their final group game against Gabon scheduled for Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

